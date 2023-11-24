“He’s loved and respected by everybody” - Arteta admits he ‘really’ wants Arsenal star to stay at Emirates amid transfer rumors

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opened up about wanting defender Takehiro Tomiyasu to remain with the Gunners amid rumors of a potential transfer in January.

According to Sky Sports, German giants Bayern Munich are pushing hard to get a deal across the line for the Japan international. The defender's versatility has caught the eye of the Bavarian outfit's boss, Thomas Tuchel.

Tomiyasu has shown that he can cover multiple positions, including left-back and right-back, while also remaining comfortable in playing a central defensive role. More recently, the 25-year-old has proven his capability to play the inverted left-back role that Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko performs for Arteta.

While attending his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's trip to Brentford on Saturday (November 25), Arteta said (via Football London):

"I really want him to stay. I value the player a lot. He’s loved and respected by everybody at the club. He’s at the level we need to make an impact on the team. He’s going to be with us."

Tomiyasu signed with the north London side from Bologna in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £16 million. Since joining English football, the defender has made 69 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, bagging one goal and three assists.

Although loved, Tomiyasu is not guaranteed a starting full-back role on either side. With Ben White and Zinchenko to contend with, he's seen just three Premier League starts this season.

Hence, it will be interesting to see whether the Japan international prefers to move away from the Emirates in January.

Mikel Arteta provides Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus update ahead of Brentford clash

Gabriel Jesus (via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss was speaking to the press ahead of the Gunners' weekend Premier League fixture against Brentford. During the conference, the Spanish tactician was asked about Gabriel Jesus' availability for the fixture.

The Brazil international has been nursing a hamstring injury that has seen him miss the club's last six games across competitions. Addressing the former Manchester City striker, Arteta said (via Football London):

"He is available. He played 96 mins in a really competitive match. He had a long flight. I have to see the condition."

Jesus started Brazil's 1-0 loss against Argentina on November 21, where he played the full 90.

This season, the 26-year-old attacker has managed 11 appearances across competitions, bagging four goals and an assist. After moving to Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for £45 million, Jesus has scored 15 goals in 44 appearances.