“He’s a low-hanging fruit, he’s right there” – Journalist says he wouldn’t be surprised if Manchester United launch move for Arsenal-linked player

CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs has offered an update on the future of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Both Premier League sides have been linked with a move for the Belgian international, who has refused to sign a new deal at the King Power Stadium.

Tielemans's contract with Leicester expires in the summer of 2023, putting the Foxes in a tricky situation. If Leicester fail to sell the Belgian this summer, they could lose him for nothing next summer.

Jacobs has claimed that Tielemans is still available and the Red Devils could launch a bid for the former Anderlecht midfielder. However, he claimed that Arsenal getting involved in the deal could scupper United's chances of landing the FA Cup-winning midfielder.

Talking Highbury ✆ @TalkingHighbury ) Still no offer from Arsenal for Youri Tielemans so far. the player is dreaming about joining the Gunners.( ) Still no offer from Arsenal for Youri Tielemans so far. the player is dreaming about joining the Gunners.( @lalibrebe (🌓) Still no offer from Arsenal for Youri Tielemans so far. the player is dreaming about joining the Gunners.(@lalibrebe) https://t.co/8qlIHsAlQn

Jacobs also stated that even if Erik ten Hag's side sign Casemiro this summer, they could still land Tielemans. He said on The Done Deal Show on The Football Terrace YouTube channel:

“The other name to consider when talking about Manchester United is Youri Tielemans. He’s low-hanging fruit, he’s right there. If Arsenal enter the race, it becomes complicated. But at the moment, they haven’t and Tielemans still wants to leave Leicester and Manchester United need to strengthen."

"It wouldn’t surprise me if concurrently with Casemiro, don’t be surprised if they don’t make progress Tielemans comes into the equation as well.”

Arsenal and Manchester United could both benefit from signing Youri Tielemans

It's a surprise to see that both Arsenal and United are yet to make a strong push to sign Tielemans this summer despite his availability.

The Belgian international certainly ticks all the boxes and would be a welcome addition to either of the two clubs. The midfielder is Premier League-proven and still very young at 25.

Over the years, the midfielder has shown his quality at the top level and has been a key player for Leicester City. Tielemans has made 160 appearances across all competitions for the Foxes, scoring 24 goals.

. @utdcynical I was against it before but with Casemiro coming in I’d probably take Tielemans. Cheap and technically really good, just had doubts about him off the ball I was against it before but with Casemiro coming in I’d probably take Tielemans. Cheap and technically really good, just had doubts about him off the ball

The Belgian is an excellent passer of the ball and also boasts a solid work rate as well as technical ability. On top of that, Tielemans is capable of adding important goals for any team he plays for.

