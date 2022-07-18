Arsenal and Manchester United target set to have showdown talks this week to discuss future: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United target Youri Tielemans will discuss his Leicester City future with manager Brendan Rodgers this week, according to Sky Sports.

Tielemans has been a key player for Leicester since joining them from AS Monaco for £40 million in 2019. He has scored and assisted 24 goals each from 158 matches for the Foxes, while helping them win the FA Cup.

However, the 25-year-old has his contract with Leicester expiring next year. He has consistently refused to sign a new deal with Rodgers' side, amidst interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

There have thus been doubts about Tielemans' future at the King Power Stadium this summer. While the Premier League starts in less than three weeks' time, his future remains up in the air.

The Belgium international has now set his eyes on resolving his future, according to the aforementioned source. He is scheduled to have showdown talks with Leicester boss Rodgers this week.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are long-term admirers of the former Monaco midfielder. However, the Gunners are unlikely to sign him this summer, having landed Fabio Vieira from FC Porto for £34 million, as per the report.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in signing Tielemans this summer. The Red Devils, though, are yet to make an offer for him if the report is to be believed.

Newcastle United are another Premier League club linked with a move for the midfielder. Like Manchester United, they have not taken their interest in the player further.

Arsenal and Manchester United target could stay at Leicester

With Arsenal and Manchester United yet to make a move for Tielemans, a stay at Leicester is a real possibility for him this summer. The Foxes are keen to tie him down to a new one-year deal to avoid him leaving for free next summer.

According to Sky Sports, Tielemans would be open to that idea if he does not receive a suitable offer. Rodgers, though, reportedly wants clarity from him as soon as possible.

Leicester's summer transfer business could depend on the Belgian's sale as they look to raise funds. They are the only Premier League club that have not made a signing ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Tielemans returned for pre-season training with Leicester last week, linking up with the squad in France. However, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

