“He’s lucky he’s on the pitch” - Paul Scholes makes honest admission as Rasmus Hojlund ends Manchester United goal drought

Paul Scholes reckons Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund was lucky to be on the pitch after he scored his first-ever Premier League goal to end his 1026-minute drought in the competition.

Hojlund grabbed the winner in the 82nd minute with a fine finish that ricocheted off the post into the bottom-left corner. His goal completed Manchester United's 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Tuesday, December 26.

The £72 million summer signing from Atalanta took 15 games to get off the mark in the league. But Scholes believes Hojlund was lucky to be on the pitch as Erik ten Hag had seemingly planned to substitute him before his winner, until Marcus Rashford picked up a knock.

Antony was brought on for the Englishman just a couple of minutes before Hojlund's strike. Scholes told Premier League Productions (via Metro):

"He [Hojlund] does get a little bit of luck with the goal. He’s lucky he’s on the pitch. But as Michael [Owen] said, I think it’s always best when you have not been scoring goals, to not have time about it and act on instinct."

"He has no time whatsoever [with the goal]. It happens in a flash of a second. The only thing he is thinking about is the far corner, it’s the only place he can score."

The Manchester United legend added:

"Look, I’m so happy for the lad. It’s been a tough start to his Premier League career. Hopefully he can get up and running and score the goals he deserves to score."

Aston Villa took a 2-0 lead going into half-time with John McGinn (21') and Leander Dendoncker (26') scoring for the visitors. But Ten Hag's side rallied back through Alejandro Garnacho's second-half brace (59', 71'), and Hojlund's winner to secure all three points.

Paul Scholes claims Manchester United attacker is back to his 'best' after Aston Villa win

Paul Scholes also reserved praise for Manchester United's forward line of Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Marcus Rashford. He believes the latter is back to his best following his impressive display in the Red Devils' 3-2 win against Aston Villa.

Rashford completed 83% of his 24 attempted passes. To add to that, he created one big chance, took three shots, had six touches in the opposition box, and made some threatening runs down the left flank. He also set up Garnacho's first goal to start his side's comeback.

Scholes said, via the aforementioned source:

"Tonight they looked a real threat after the first 25 minutes. For the last hour, they looked like they could score goals. Marcus Rashford looked a little back to his best. There was a bit more life in him."

"Alejandro Garnacho got the two goals, Rasmus Hojlund got a goal. You have to remember a lot of these players are young lads and are going to be inconsistent. But now they have to really build on this."

Rashford has struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just two goals and providing five assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.