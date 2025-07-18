“He’s a machine!” - John Obi Mikel names player who has ‘changed’ current Arsenal team

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has heaped praise on Arsenal star Declan Rice. He lauded the Englishman's abilities and compared him to Manchester City's Rodri.
The Gunners spent a club record fee of £105 million to sign Rice from West Ham United in the summer of 2023. He has been excellent for them in multiple roles and positions. He's scored 16 goals and provided 20 assists in 103 games for the club.
John Obi Mikel recently spoke to former Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere and said about Rice (via Arsenal Insider):
“He’s a machine! I mean, I’ve always said, for me, I still think the best defensive midfield player in the Premier League, in my opinion, is Rodri. But Dec is not far away. Dec, he’s changed this Arsenal team as well, like he’s made them more solid and competitive. So that’s why they concede less goals.
“He can carry the ball – that’s something that not a lot of defensive players can do. He can carry the ball, and technically, he is very good as well. So he’s a fantastic player.”
Rice notably scored two excellent free kicks for the Gunners in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid last season. They won 5-1 on aggregate but lost in the semi-final against eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.
Former Arsenal midfielder shares thoughts on Noni Madueke's signing
The Gunners have signed Noni Madueke from Chelsea for a reported fee of £50 million this summer. However, the north London side's fans have been critical of the move. They even started a petition to urge the club not to sign the Englishman.
However, former midfielder Andres Limpar has backed Madueke to succeed at the Emirates, as he said:
"It's never fun when a club signs a player and the fans are not happy with it. I think Noni Madueke is a good player. I think he can fit in Arsenal's state. It's just unfortunate to hear that some fans are against him and making his life difficult in a way."
"I don't know the background about all the fuss from the fans. It can't just be that he's from Chelsea and going to Arsenal. I'm pretty sure of that. It's sad when fans are making a player's life difficult," he added.
Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 and recorded 20 goals and nine assists in 92 games for them.