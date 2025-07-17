"It's sad when fans are making a player's life difficult" - Pundit sends message to Chelsea's Noni Madueke ahead of impending Arsenal move

Former Arsenal midfielder Anders Limpar has asserted that Noni Madueke is a good player, and it's unfortunate that he's facing backlash from fans following his impending move to the Gunners. The Englishman will reportedly join the north London club from Chelsea for a fee of £50 million.

Noni Madueke primarily plays as a right winger, but has also featured as a wide left attacker for Chelsea. In north London, the 23-year-old is expected to provide competition on the left flank for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard while offering cover for countryman Bukayo Saka on the right.

However, his transfer news has not been received well in north London. Madueke has received criticism from fans, who reportedly started a petition to stop Arsenal from signing the English attacker.

Nevertheless, Anders Limpar believes that Noni Madueke will succeed with Mikel Arteta's side, and most of the criticism is overblown. The former Gunners midfielder told AceOdds.com (via Metro):

"It's never fun when a club signs a player and the fans are not happy with it. I think Noni Madueke is a good player. I think he can fit in Arsenal's state. It's just unfortunate to hear that some fans are against him and making his life difficult in a way."

"I don't know the background about all the fuss from the fans. It can't just be that he's from Chelsea and going to Arsenal. I'm pretty sure of that. It's sad when fans are making a player's life difficult," he added.

Since joining the Blues from PSV Eindhoven in 2020, Madueke has scored 20 goals and has provided nine assists in 92 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal keen on signing Bayern Munich midfielder this summer: Reports

According to the German publication Bild (via Metro), Arsenal are currently in serious negotiations with Bayern Munich over a move for Joao Palhinha. The 30-year-old joined the Bundesliga champions last summer from Fulham for a reported fee of £47.4 million on a four-year deal.

However, the Gunners are considering bringing back the Portuguese midfielder to the Premier League this summer. Mikel Arteta has already signed Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard as replacements for Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

Nevertheless, the Gunners are keen on strengthening their midfield all the more ahead of the new season. However, the Portuguese midfielder's situation is also being reportedly monitored by Inter Milan and other clubs from Spain, Portugal, England, Turkey and more.

