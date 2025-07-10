Arsenal supporters start petition to stop club from signing Chelsea star Noni Madueke: Reports

Arsenal fans have reportedly started a petition to stop the north London club from signing Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke this summer. According to The Telegraph (via Transfer News Live on X), the fans have already collected over 2200 signatures on the petition.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have made a first bid of £50 million, including add-ons, for Noni Madueke. However, the Blues want more for the Englishman as they see Anthony Elanga's imminent transfer to Newcastle United for a reported fee of £55 million as a reference.
The report also claimed that Madueke shares a good relationship with the north London club. The Englishman is also said to have agreed on personal terms with Arsenal as he waits for a green signal from the Blues.
However, Arsenal fans are not happy with Madueke getting close to joining the north London club. And they have thus started a petition to stop the club from signing the 22-year-old.
Having played for the academies of Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, the Englishman made his senior debut for PSV Eindhoven in 2020. He later joined Chelsea from the Dutch giants in August 2023 on a long-term deal.
So far, he has made 92 appearances for the Blues, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions. Madueke was the Blues' fourth-highest goal scorer last season with 11 strikes in 46 appearances after Cole Palmer (15), Christopher Nkunku (14) and Nicolas Jackson (13).
Bournemouth interested in signing Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic: Reports
According to BBC Sport, Bournemouth have made a move to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. The 25-year-old is keen on leaving the Blues to become a first-team starter at any other club.
Last season, Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The Spanish custodian has now signed a three-year contract with Arsenal after the Gunners triggered his £5 million release clause earlier this month.
As a result, the Cherries are keen on signing a replacement for Kepa, and they see Petrovic as a suitable candidate. The Serbian goalkeeper joined the Blues from the New England Revolution in 2023 for a reported fee of £25 million.
However, the 25-year-old has failed to become the west London club's first-choice goalkeeper. The Serbian goalkeeper has also garnered interest from Sunderland, Monaco and Strasbourg.