"He’s made a big step forward" - Mikel Arteta issues positive injury update on key Arsenal star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Gabriel Jesus is close to reaching full fitness after recovering from a knee injury.

Jesus missed four months of action due to a serious right knee injury he picked up while at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil. The Gunners striker underwent successful surgery and has featured in the side's last three fixtures across competitions. He has worked his way back to fitness, managing 84 minutes in those games.

Arteta has claimed that Jesus is on the right track and is looking good in training. He said (via football london) in his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's clash with Leeds United on Saturday (April 1):

"He’s very close to that. In the last 10 days he’s made a big step forward. You can see he’s looser and not thinking about it. He’s creating that chaos in training. He’s in a really good place now."

The Gunners host Leeds as they race toward their first league title since 2004. They are top of the league, holding an eight-point cushion over second-placed Manchester City. Jesus' return comes at a vital stage of the season with the north Londoners needing to push on and continue their remarkable league campaign.

The Brazilian forward has hit five goals and provided seven assists in 24 games since joining from City last summer. His captain Martin Odegaard spoke of his importance to the side given his experience of winning the title at the Etihad four times. He said (via GOAL):

"Gabriel is a great addition to the squad again. He gives so much every day in training, he comes in and trains like it’s a game. He gives everything in all situations so it is great to have him back."

Odegaard added:

"Of course, he has been at Manchester City and won a few things there so he can help with his experience and his energy as well. Great to have him back."

Arsenal legend Ian Wright backs Folarin Balogun to have a breakthrough 2023-24 season

Folarin Balogun has been in sensational form for Reims.

Balogun, 21, has been on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Reims this season and has been in superb form. The young English striker has scored 17 goals in 27 league games, sitting joint third in the goalscoring ranks.

He is set to return to Arsenal in the summer once his loan expires with Will Still's side. Wright expects him to make an impact for the Gunners when he heads back to the Emirates for next season. He told his Wrighty's House Podcast:

"Hopefully he can come back to Arsenal at some stage and prove himself. He’s gone to another level in confidence."

Wright added:

"I think anywhere he goes in aspect of leagues; he’ll do what he is doing (in France) with the right service... I guarantee you if he comes back, he probably picks up from what he’s doing in that league."

Jesus may just have to start looking over his shoulder with the emergence of Balogun. Meanwhile, Arsenal also have Eddie Nketiah to call on, who has bagged nine goals in 32 games this season.

