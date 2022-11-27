"He's been made a scapegoat" - Pundit claims Chelsea star is being unfairly targetted at FIFA World Cup

USA legend Brad Friedel has come to the defense of England and Chelsea star Mason Mount from recent criticisms of his outings for England at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mount, 23, has established himself as a crucial starter for Gareth Southgate's side over the past couple of years owing to his rapid development at Chelsea. He has entered the famed tournament on the back of eight goals and 17 assists in 49 matches for the Blues this year.

A right-footed playmaker blessed with passing and shooting, Mount started the Three Lions' first two games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He came under fire for his performance during his team's 0-0 Group B draw against USA in Al Khor on Friday (25 November).

Speaking to Online Casino (via Metro), Friedel defended Mount amid criticism of the 33-cap England international at the tournament. He said:

"I think criticism of Mount after one match is unfair. Everyone can have a bad performance and he's been made a scapegoat a bit which isn't right. Going individually into one man's display isn't right."

Friedel asserted that USA midfield pair Tyler Adams and Yunush Musah should be credited for their tireless work against England. He added:

"Looking into Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah would be a better idea as they were fantastic and they deserve more praise. If Mount continues to have underwhelming performances then criticism is warranted but you can't pick him out individually for one poor game. Mount came up against players who are really physical."

Mount, who has registered eight goal involvements for Chelsea this campaign, is next set to feature for the Three Lions in their final Group B clash against Wales in Al Rayyan on Tuesday (29 November).

Jason Cundy claims he would choose Chelsea's Mason Mount over PSG's Neymar in his 2022 FIFA World Cup team

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy insisted that he would pick Blues midfielder Mason Mount over PSG star Neymar in his combined 2022 FIFA World Cup lineup. He said:

"I tell you why Neymar doesn't get near any team that I want to support is because it's him. He's not a team player. Yes, 100% [I'd take Mount over him]. And I'll tell you why because Neymar won't do what Mount does. He won't do the dirty work."

Sharing his thoughts on Neymar, Cundy added:

"If you're not a team player, you can't get in the team. Neymar is not a team player, he's not. Can you imagine if Neymar was English and in [Gareth] Southgate's squad? Can you imagine the disruption of what it would do or the effect it would have? He's not part of the game, he's Neymar. It's more than just a player."

Neymar is currently undergoing treatment after sustaining a right ankle injury in Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Serbia on Thursday (24 November). The Selecao won 2-0 in their first Group G fixture.

