“He’s making me better and I’m making him better as well” – Gabriel Jesus admits he’s a ‘fan’ of Arsenal teammate

Gabriel Jesus recently stated that he is a 'fan' of Arsenal teammate Eddie Nketiah, who is enjoying a good start to the season.

The English center-forward has scored twice in four Premier League games this season and has featured in all five of his team's matches this season across competitions. He could be a big hurdle in Jesus' path for regular starts.

But the Brazilian forward has said that he welcomes such competition because it helps him develop as a player. Nketiah started in Arsenal's 3-1 league win against Manchester United on Sunday, September 3.

The 24-year-old was taken off for Jesus in the 76th minute after playing a part in Martin Odegaard's 28th-minute equalizer. The former Manchester City striker scored 11 minutes into stoppage time to seal the 3-1 scoreline at the Emirates.

Speaking of competition with Nketiah, the 26-year-old Brazilian said (h/t the Express):

"First of all, competition is always good - for me and for him. From day one, I'm a big fan of Eddie because of the way he works and the way he trains is amazing..."

"...Congrats to him, he's doing so well and he deserves to be called in the England national team. For me personally, it's good competition. It's always good for the club because for sure he's making me better and I'm making him better as well," Jesus added.

Nketiah is in line to earn his first senior cap for England this month after Gareth Southgate named him in his squad for the UEFA Euros 2024 qualifiers.

Gabriel Jesus says he is feeling 'good' after Arsenal return

Gabriel Jesus was signed by Arsenal from Manchester City last summer for £40 million with the view of making him their undisputed No. 9.

But a knee injury in December derailed Jesus' debut season in north London. He went under the knife once again before the start of the league season to clean out debris from a prior knee surgery.

Jesus has since returned to action for the Gunners. He was used as a last-minute substitute in his team's 2-2 league draw against Fulham on 26 August and came on as a substitute against Manchester United.

Speaking on his return, Jesus said, via the aforementioned source:

"I can walk, I can be here, I can smile. So nothing to complain about. Just believe in good and keep fighting. It was tough but now I'm getting back. It's so important to find the rhythm again. So I'm back, I feel good and I'm happy."

Jesus hasn't started a game for Arsenal since their 5-0 matchday 38 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in May this year.