"He's your man" - Joe Cole backs Jose Mourinho to make PL return as Chelsea rivals eye move

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has backed Jose Mourinho to return to the English Premier League. The former England international hailed the Portuguese tactician as a 'genius' and claimed he still had what it took to succeed in England.
Mourinho is currently in charge of Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahçe. The 62-year-old joined the side at the start of the current campaign, with hopes of challenging fellow bigwigs Galatasaray and Besiktas for the league title.
So far, he has done a decent job as Fernache currently sit second in the league standings with 75 points and five games left to play. They trail leaders Galatassaray, who have a game in hand, by two points.
Despite having one year left on his contract, recent reports claim that Mourinho could leave Fernabache at the end of the season. A return to England has been rumored as a possibility for the three-time Premier League-winning manager.
Speaking recently on TNT Sports, Joe Cole, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea, tipped the Portuguese manager to have another stint in England. He claimed the Fernerbache boss had a deep affection for the league and would have a huge impact on whatever team he signed up with.
"Genuinely, I think he's a genius. I really do hope we see him in the Premier League again,” his former Chelsea player. He still's got it and I would love to have him back on these shows. He loves England. He loves London. Whichever club he comes in, will get a real bounce," Cole said (via Tribal Football).
"I think Jose will stay for the next five, 10 years. But three-four years, you are going to win something, he's your man," he added.
Jose Mourinho's first stint in England came in 2004 when he joined Chelsea from FC Porto. He spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge, guiding the Blues to consecutive league titles in 2005 and 2006.
He returned to the west London club in 2013 for a second spell and won another league title in 2015. Moutinho has also had coaching stints with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
Joe Cole was a key member of Mourinho's setup during his first arrival at Stamford Bridge. He recorded 21 goals and 15 assists in 124 games under his tutelage.
Summary of Jose Mourinho's record at Chelsea
Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful managers in Chelsea's history. The Portuguese won the club's first league title for 50 years in his debut season (2004-05) with a then-record 95 points. He retained the league crown the following season, winning also the FA Cup and two League Cups before his exit in 2007.
Mourinho returned to Chelsea in 2013 and won another Premier League title and League Cup in the 2014-15 season. He, however, failed to lead the club to continental success across two stints. In 204 games in charge of the Blues, Mourinho recorded 204 wins, 65 draws, and 52 losses.