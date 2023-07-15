“He’s a massive factor in the reason why I’ve come here” – Declan Rice opens up on why he decided to join Arsenal

Former West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice opened up on his decision to join Arsenal, admitting he couldn't turn down the prospect of joining the Gunners' rebuilding project.

Arsenal officially confirmed the signing of Declan Rice on Saturday (July 15) after weeks of speculations. The Gunners paid a reported £100m plus £5m bonuses, making the 24-year-old the most expensive English player in history.

Over the last couple of seasons, Mikel Arteta has transformed the north London side into genuine title contenders. The Gunners narrowly lost out on the Premier League to Manchester City last season. However, they qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Rice admitted helping Arsenal return to their glory days was a pivotal factor in him joining the club. He spoke to the club's media (via 90min):

"With Mikel and how he works, the squad, how young everyone is, the energy around the club and also the challenge of getting Arsenal back to where they belong, that means a lot to me. I know the fans really want that."

"For me as a player, I’ve come here really hungry to have more success and to spend my best years at this great club."

He also emphasized why he wanted to work under Arteta:

"I’m so excited - he speaks for himself. You see how he works - you got a real insight into how he works on the Amazon documentary, how he works with his players and not only as a coach, but psychologically how good he is with players, how he improves players. He’s a massive factor in the reason why I’ve come here."

He added:

"I know he’s going to get the best out of me. I know I’ve got more levels to go up in my game, and I feel like he’s the manager to take me to those next levels. I’m really excited to be working with him."

Declan Rice will wear the No.41 shirt for the Gunners, becoming the 11th player in the club's history to do so.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice admits he won't know what to feel when he faces West Ham next

Newly signed Arsenal central defensive midfielder Declan Rice admitted he won't know what emotions he will feel when he faces West Ham United.

The 24-year-old plied his trade for the Hammers between 2014 to 2023, making his senior debut in 2017. He made 245 appearances across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists.

Declan Rice also helped West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, their first major trophy since 1980.

The England international made the tough decision to join Arsenal, due to his ambition of wanting to play at the highest possible level. When asked about how it would feel to play against his former club, he replied (via Hindustan Times):

“Playing on the opposite team to West Ham for the first time will be an unusual experience. I’m not sure yet exactly how I will feel, but I also know you will all understand and respect that my professional loyalties have to now lie with my new club.”

Declan Rice could make his debut for the Gunners in a pre-season friendly against MLS All-Stars on July 19.