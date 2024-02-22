“He’s a master player, a really good player” - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Arsenal transfer target

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised Brentford striker Ivan Toney, an Arsenal target.

Toney has returned from an eight-month ban from illegal betting with four goals in six Premier League games. The 27-year-old is a proven goalscorer in the English top flight, scoring 36 times in 74 games and also providing eight assists.

The Gunners have been hot on his heels and remain linked with his services in the summer. Guardiola got a first-hand experience of Toney's pedigree following City's hard-fought 1-0 win over Brentford in midweek. He said (as per HITC):

“He’s a master at using his body for the second ball … good finishing. You can link with him. He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen (at that hold-up play).

“A few weeks ago the goal we conceded (a goal to Toney). We defended not properly, but he did it really well. (Brentford) have the ability with Ivan Toney. He’s a master player, a really good player.”

Toney is contracted with Brentford till 2025 but is likely to be offloaded in the summer as he enters the final 12 months of his deal. City, meanwhile, are four points behind leaders Liverpool (60) after 25 games but have a game in hand.

How Manchester City under Pep Guardiola have fared against Arsenal

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has a dominant record with Manchester City over Arsenal, who are flying high in third place in the league after 25 games, just a point behind City.

In 21 games across competitions against the Gunners, the Spaniard has won an impressive 16 games, losing four times. However, he has come up short in his last two meetings with Mikel Arteta's side, including a 1-0 Premier League defeat at the Emirates in October.

That defeat came just two months after the Gunners had beaten Guardiola's side on penalties in the FA Community Shield, snapping a run of eight straight defeats. Having fallen short to City in the league last season, Arsenal will look to complete the Premier League double over Guardiola's side when they visit the Etihad on March 31.