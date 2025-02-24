“He’s having a Messi and Ronaldo season” - Jamie Carragher salutes Mohamed Salah before ex-Chelsea star makes Ballon d’Or claim

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Mohamed Salah is enjoying a Messi and Ronaldo-esque season tipping him for the Ballon d'Or. The Egypt international has been in scintillating form this season for Arne Slot's side propelling them towards their 20th league title.

Salah scored once and provided one assist to help the Merseyside giants secure a 2-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, February 23. With three points against the reigning champions, Liverpool have now moved 11 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table having played one more game.

Salah has scored 25 goals and provided 16 assists in 27 Premier League games this season. In all competitions, he has 30 goals and 21 assists in 38 outings and has been widely tipped to win the Ballon d'Or.

Pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that Salah is enjoying a season like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two greats of modern football dominated the game for almost two decades and won 13 Ballon d'Ors between them. Following Salah's stellar showing against Manchester City, Carragher said on Sky Sports, as quoted by Goal:

"He's having a Messi and Ronaldo season."

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge also tipped his former teammate to win the Ballon d'Or. He said:

"We're talking Ballon d'Or now. If we're not talking Ballon d'Or with Mohamed Salah then it's getting out of hand. We have to start putting him that conversation now and saying, I don't even know if he's had a top five vote or a top three vote yet. The history of the award, typically it goes to someone in La Liga."

Salah finished fifth in the Ballon d'Or race in 2019 behind Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. He did not even make the top 30 in last year's Ballon d'Or rankings as City star Rodri was named the winner.

When Vicente Del Bosque picked between superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former World Cup and Euro Cup-winning Spain manager Vicente del Bosque once picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The two 'GOATs' dominated the game for almost two decades and won as many as 13 Ballon d'Ors between them.

Fans and pundits have been divided in the Messi vs Ronaldo debate for years now and Vicente del Bosque has also named his favorite between the two. The ex-Spain and Real Madrid manager claimed that Messi is more naturally gifted as a footballer picking him over Ronaldo. He told Mundo Deportivo:

"He [Messi] almost always plays well. There are players who never do it wrong. He has an impressive regularity. He is a great player. I'm staying with Messi. I see a more natural soccer player, from his time in the neighbourhood, playing with friends on the street. Even so, Cristiano has extraordinary courage, with physical and technical conditions as a great scorer, but I'm staying with Messi."

The two greats of football are still playing at the highest level in their late thirties. Ronaldo, now 40, plies his trade for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr while his eternal rival plays for Inter Miami in the US.

