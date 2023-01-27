“He’s not met me yet” – Manchester United legend Paul Ince cracks joke about Ten Hag ahead of FA Cup showdown with Reading

When quizzed about whether he had encountered Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, ahead of their FA Cup clash, Reading manager Paul Ince gave a humorous reply.

Ince's brilliant response was, "No, he’s not met me yet," which elicited laughter from the journalists in attendance at the pre-match press conference.

The match between Reading and Manchester United is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford on Saturday. Ince will return to the club he played at for six seasons under Sir Alex Ferguson, during which he won the Premier League title twice in consecutive years.

The Reading manager went on to praise Ten Hag, revealing that the Dutch manager had changed things at Old Trafford:

"[David] Moyes never really had a chance and with [Louis] van Gaal and [Jose] Mourinho — you expected them to close the gap on Liverpool and City. But now, looking at Ten Hag, it’s great. They’re not there yet but at least the fans can see there’s a future going forward.

"It looks like Ten Hag has raised the standards there. He’s brought in the right players and I feel like he’s getting there. They’re gelling well. It’s important to have stability, you can’t keep chopping and changing managers."

Ince will face off against Ten Hag in a highly anticipated match, as both managers put their skills to the test. It will be interesting to see how his Reading team fare against Ten Hag's Manchester United, and if they can pull off an upset. On the upside, the two managers will indeed get to meet at the stadium.

Manchester United set their eyes on Denzel Dumfries

According to a report from Calciomercato, the agent of Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries has flown to England to negotiate a January move for the Inter Milan star. Dumfries is viewed as a credible target for both Manchester United and Newcastle this January. However, the report suggests a summer move is more likely.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with a potential move for the Dutch fullback, with the report claiming Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not considered good enough by Erik Ten Hag. This is despite his impressive recent performances deputizing for the injured Diogo Dalot.

Dumfries is considered one of the best players in his position and enjoyed a spectacular World Cup campaign with Netherlands in Qatar this winter. Inter Milan are reportedly open to sanctioning a deal for the 26-year-old defender between the €40-50m range, which could be considered a favorable deal for a player of his quality.

It remains to be seen if United will make a move for the defender this window. However, with Newcastle also circling, the Red Devils might have to make their move soon. Dumfries would be particularly suited to the Premier League, with his power, physicality and ability in defense and attack certain to be a boon to whichever side snatches him up.

