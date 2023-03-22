"He's on a mission now" - Van Persie lavishes praise on Manchester United star for going from 'strength from strength'

Manchester United legend Robin van Persie has lavished praise on Marcus Rashford, saying that the Red Devils forward is on a mission.

The 25-year-old has well and truly bounced back from a difficult 2021-22 campaign. He has enjoyed a career season in 2022-23, netting 27 goals and providing nine assists in 44 games across competitions.

Van Persie has told Manchester United's website that Rashford looks to be having fun and that everything is now clicking for the English attacker:

"He looks to have fun. He’s on a mission now. Everyone knew from an early age, because he broke through from a very early age; everyone knew how good of a player he was - and still is of course - but now you see that everything clicks, and that is partly down to him, but as well a coach, and, as well, your team-mates."

Rashford has forged a formidable partnership with Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder has assisted the forward on six occasions this season. Van Persie said about the connection between the duo:

"If you look at the connection he has with Fernandes, for example, that is something unique. You only have that connection with a few players throughout your career. And he has that now. He is like going from strength to strength."

Rashford was set to represent England in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this week. However, he has withdrawn from the squad due to injury. Manchester United fans will be praying that the attacker's injury isn't too serious.

Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani admits he wants to join a big club

Muani (right) admits he dreams of playing for a big club.

Manchester United are expected to pursue a centre-forward in the summer to ease the goalscoring burden on Rashford. Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, 24, is reportedly a target. The Red Devils are weighing up a British record €120 million bid for the Frenchman.

Muani has admitted while on UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying duty with France that he dreams of joining a big club, telling L'Equipe:

“We talk about it a lot already, but I try to be focused on my club. We continue our performances, and we will see this summer. Afterwards, I always dreamed of playing in big clubs."

He only arrived at Deutsche Bank Park last summer. He continued by alluding to how quickly he has adapted to life at the Bundesliga:

“I thought I was going to need some time to adapt, maybe a year. But everything exploded. Either way, I’m ready for any challenge. I ask the club to get me my statistics on my matches each time.

The French striker has been in fine form for Frankfurt this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 14 assists in 35 games.

