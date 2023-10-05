"He's moving to the end of his career now" - Ex-Liverpool star highlights 'only weakness' in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant believes left-back Andrew Robertson is the only weak link in Jurgen Klopp's side. The Englishman, while cognizant of the Scottish defender's contributions to the club, insists that he is entering the twilight stages of his career.

Pennant has advised his former club to sign another left-back in the January transfer window. The pundit told Lucky Block (as quoted by the Daily Express):

"The only weakness I can see, and people may think I'm mad for saying this, is Andy Robertson. I'd like to see Liverpool move for a better left-back in January. He's been a great servant for Liverpool, but I think he's moving to the end of his career now. I think another attacking left-back will be needed."

Pennant also questioned why his former side did not pursue Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo this summer. The Portuguese defender reportedly had a falling out with manager Pep Guardiola last season and spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Bayern Munich.

Cancelo secured a season-long loan move to Barcelona this summer. Pennant added:

"Left-backs aren't my forte, to be honest. I would have been happy with Joao Cancelo as he can play on the right or left. I was disappointed Liverpool didn't move for him, but I'm sure their recruitment team have other irons in the fire."

Robertson joined Liverpool in 2017 from Hull City for a bargain price of £8 million. The Scotland international has become one of the world's best left-backs under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage. He has helped Liverpool win the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup, amongst other accolades.

Robertson has registered seven league appearances for the Reds this season, playing every possible minute for the Reds.

“You look at his running power" - Pundit lavishes praise on 'phenomenal' Liverpool star

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock lauded Dominik Szoboszlai for his performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the Reds' 2-1 defeat on Saturday, September 30.

The Reds signed the Hungarian midfielder this summer for £60 million. He has had a great start to life at Anfield, impressing with his performances and earning huge support from the fanbase.

Szoboszlai has scored two goals in nine appearances across competitions this season. Warnock heaped praise on the Hungary international and said (via HITC):

“Szoboszlai was just phenomenal again. You look at his running power and his technique on the ball. Even with nine men, he is trying to make things happen. Trying to take the game to Spurs.”

The Reds suffered a 2-1 loss to the Lilywhites in the Premier League last weekend in an extremely entertaining encounter. Cody Gakpo got on the scoresheet in the first half for the Reds while Son Heung-min scored once for his side.

Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones received red cards in the encounter, reducing the Reds down to nine men.

Joel Matip scored an own goal in stoppage time of the second half as Tottenham secured all three points. However, the match was the centre of intense discussion in the days to follow after a controversial offside decision made by VAR that ruled out Luis Diaz's first-half strike.