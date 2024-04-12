"He’s mugged him off basically" - Andy Cole calls out Mikel Arteta for his 'disrespectful' treatment of Arsenal star

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has accused Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta of disrespecting Aaron Ramsdale after dropping the English goalkeeper.

Arteta made the bold decision to drop Ramsdale earlier this season after signing David Raya on loan from Brentford. The England international was the Gunners' No.1 during the 2022-23 campaign but has lost his place to his Spanish teammate.

Ramsdale, 25, has become Arsenal's cup competition goalkeeper, appearing just six times in the Premier League. His last two league outings (November 25 and March 9) were against Brentford because Raya was unable to face his parent club.

Cole hit out at Arteta for his treatment of Ramsdale and urged the Englishman to depart the Emirates. The former Newcastle United striker proposed a switch to St James' Park in an interview with betting company Betfred:

"If Aaron makes the move, he will be Newcastle’s number one goalkeeper. I think he’s been hard done by, I really do. He was so good for Arsenal last season and then all of a sudden, Mikel Arteta has gone out and got a new goalkeeper and initially claimed that he had two number ones, which was complete nonsense from day one."

Ramsdale was named in the PFA Team of the Year for his consistent performances during the 2022-23 campaign. He made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets.

Cole doubled down on his stance that Arteta has mistreated the former Sheffield United shot-stopper:

"The way he’s disregarded Ramsdale has been really disrespectful. He’s mugged him off basically."

Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in August 2021 for £30 million. He has two years left on his contract but a summer exit could be on the cards. Raya is expected to join the Premier League giants permanently this summer as the club have a £27 million option to buy.

Arteta insists he hasn't thought about becoming the first Arsenal manager to win the title in 20 years

Mikel Arteta could bring the title to the Emirates.

Arteta's decision to drop Ramsdale has drawn debate between fans and pundits throughout the season. It has worked out thus far with Raya instrumental in Arsenal booking their place in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

However, nobody can question Arteta's transformation of the Gunners five years into his reign at the Emirates. His side lead a three-horse title race thanks to a superior goal difference than second-placed Liverpool (9).

Arteta was asked whether he's thought about following in his former manager Arsene Wenger's footsteps. The Spaniard has the opportunity to become Arsenal's first coach to lift the Premier League title since 2004 (via the club's official website):

"I don’t think like this to be fair. I think about what we have to do next to beat the next opponent, to win and maintain the position that we’re in. There is still very far to go."

Arteta will hope his players are focused this weekend when they host Aston Villa on Sunday (April 14). The Villains could be tricky customers, hunting for a top-four finish.

