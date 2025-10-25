“He’s nearly old enough to be my dad” - Chelsea star reveals Thiago Silva continues to help him even after leaving club

Chelsea captain Reece James has revealed that former Blues defender Thiago Silva continues to guide and support him even after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Ad

The pair spent four seasons together at Chelsea, with Silva departing the club in 2024. Despite his short spell at the west London club, Silva left more than just a defensive legacy. The Brazilian international quickly became a fan favorite and was renowned for his leadership and professionalism on the pitch.

Speaking to BBC Sport, James stated that Silva had a huge impact on his growth, pointing out how the veteran defender helped him from the first day he arrived at Chelsea and continues to do so even though they are no longer teammates.

Ad

Trending

When asked who has had the biggest impact on his career, James said:

“I would say Thiago Silva. He is nearly old enough to be my dad and has played at the highest level for so long. He always tried to help me from the minute he arrived and still does, even now he is not here.”

Ad

When asked in what way Silva continues to offer his guidance, James added:

“It was little messages off the pitch. On the pitch, he would sometimes see things that I saw differently and try and paint a different picture.”

Across their four seasons together, Silva and James featured alongside each other 77 times. In that period, they won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. While James is still playing for Chelsea, Silva is currently plying his trade at his boyhood club, Fluminense.

Ad

“He’s improving that aspect” – When Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca commended Reece James’ improvement in leadership

Reece James was named Blues' captain in August 2023 by former manager Mauricio Pochettino following Cesar Azpilicueta’s departure.

However, a few months after Maresca took over the reins, he criticized James for not doing enough in his role as club captain in a press conference, saying he ‘expected more’ from him in terms of leadership. But earlier this year, Maresca had some positive things to say about his leadership.

Ad

The Blues boss said (via Mirror):

“It’s important but in his mind he can be more important. In general Reece is one of the most important players for us because he is the captain. We know since we started with him that having him always fit, fit, fit is better. But we try to adapt. Now he’s back and we’re happy. And he’s improving in that [leadership] aspect.”

James rose through the ranks at Chelsea and has made 200 appearances for the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More