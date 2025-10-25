“He’s nearly old enough to be my dad” - Chelsea star reveals Thiago Silva continues to help him even after leaving club

Chelsea captain Reece James has revealed that former Blues defender Thiago Silva continues to guide and support him even after leaving Stamford Bridge.
The pair spent four seasons together at Chelsea, with Silva departing the club in 2024. Despite his short spell at the west London club, Silva left more than just a defensive legacy. The Brazilian international quickly became a fan favorite and was renowned for his leadership and professionalism on the pitch.
Speaking to BBC Sport, James stated that Silva had a huge impact on his growth, pointing out how the veteran defender helped him from the first day he arrived at Chelsea and continues to do so even though they are no longer teammates.
When asked who has had the biggest impact on his career, James said:
“I would say Thiago Silva. He is nearly old enough to be my dad and has played at the highest level for so long. He always tried to help me from the minute he arrived and still does, even now he is not here.”
When asked in what way Silva continues to offer his guidance, James added:
“It was little messages off the pitch. On the pitch, he would sometimes see things that I saw differently and try and paint a different picture.”
Across their four seasons together, Silva and James featured alongside each other 77 times. In that period, they won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. While James is still playing for Chelsea, Silva is currently plying his trade at his boyhood club, Fluminense.
“He’s improving that aspect” – When Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca commended Reece James’ improvement in leadership
Reece James was named Blues' captain in August 2023 by former manager Mauricio Pochettino following Cesar Azpilicueta’s departure.
However, a few months after Maresca took over the reins, he criticized James for not doing enough in his role as club captain in a press conference, saying he ‘expected more’ from him in terms of leadership. But earlier this year, Maresca had some positive things to say about his leadership.
The Blues boss said (via Mirror):
“It’s important but in his mind he can be more important. In general Reece is one of the most important players for us because he is the captain. We know since we started with him that having him always fit, fit, fit is better. But we try to adapt. Now he’s back and we’re happy. And he’s improving in that [leadership] aspect.”
James rose through the ranks at Chelsea and has made 200 appearances for the club.