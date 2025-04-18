"He's what they need" - Gary Lineker says Manchester United already sold player who would be perfect for Ruben Amorim

Premier League icon Gary Lineker has named one player sold by Manchester United who would've been perfect for Ruben Amorim. According to the former Tottenham Hotspur striker, Scott McTominay, who was offloaded last summer, would've been the right fit for the club under their new manager.

Scott McTominay is one of the players who managed to break through from Manchester United's youth setup and established himself in the senior team in July 2017. However, after seven years at the club, the Red Devils decided to let go of the midfielder, selling him to Napoli for €30 million in August 2024.

After witnessing improvements in a couple of players under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford this season, Gary Lineker is convinced that McTominay would've cut it as well playing for the Portuguese tactician.

"Talking about players who have left Man United, Scott McTominay, scored two more goals, one of them an absolute beauty for Napoli at the beginning of the week," Lineker said on the 'Rest Is Football' podcast (via TBR Football).

“It’s remarkable how well some of the United players that were there are doing now. It just jumped into my head because Scott McTominay is exactly the player I would say would actually work in an Amorim system. He’s what they need," he added.

“I know they were half-forced to sell him because of this PSR and he’s a local lad and he was brought through, which we all think is nonsensical and a ridiculous feature of this particular rule. But, yeah, there’s him, Rashford looks like a different human being. So, it suggests and all the evidence is there that United, it’s kind of a bit rotten there at the minute,” he concluded.

Scott McTominay is having a great time at Napoli this season. The midfielder has bagged nine goals and four assists for the Italian giants in 33 appearances so far this season.

What is next for Manchester United?

Manchester United produced one of their best performances in recent years on Thursday (April 17), as they secured a hard-fought 5-4 victory over Olympique Lyonnais in the Europa League quarterfinals second leg (aggregate 7-6).

Ruben Amorim's men will now switch their focus to the Premier League this weekend. They will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in front of their fans at Old Trafford on Sunday (April 20).

Manchester United will then square off against Bournemouth in another encounter in the English top flight on April 27 before locking horns with Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League semifinals four days later (May 1).

