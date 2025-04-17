"This is something people don't understand" - Ruben Amorim on what he's trying to change at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim has explained what he is trying to change at Manchester United. This comes as the Portuguese coach endures growing criticism, while managing what is now officially the Red Devils' worst-ever Premier League season.

He took over in November 2024 after Erik ten Hag was fired, but things haven't improved since he arrived. United have struggled to move up the table and now have their lowest points total in the history of the competition, after only 23 of a possible 63 points were earned under Amorim.

They have only won four of their last 14 league games, but Amorim has maintained his defiance regarding the tactical changes he is attempting to implement at Old Trafford. He explained to the press (via UtdDistrict on X):

"This is something that people don't understand: I'm trying a lot of things during the games. Sometimes people just see the three defenders. I'm trying to cope with a lot of things. I'm trying to change the way we press. I'm trying to adapt to the place that we have at the moment. So I'm trying everything."

Amorim clarified that the club hired him to implement changes right away:

"When the club decided to move on from the last coach and to bring another coach, we had conversations and I was really clear on what we want to do, and that was the purpose of the change. It was to change something now. So I'm trying..."

Manchester United have an all-important match against Lyon at Old Trafford tonight (April 17). The Red Devils are in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, having drawn 2-2 with the French giants in the first leg. The second leg, which will take place in England tonight, will determine if Amorim can continue in this competition.

Andre Onana to return for Manchester United's Europa League clash with Lyon

Andre Onana will return to goal for Manchester United when they host Lyon in the Europa League quarterfinal second leg at Old Trafford. He was heavily criticized after United's 2-2 draw in France, where both of Lyon's goals came from his mistakes.

Manager Ruben Amorim confirmed the decision after resting the Cameroonian for the team's 4-1 Premier League loss to Newcastle United on April 13. His exclusion from the Premier League match sparked debate, but Amorim explained it was a mental reset.

However, the manager has now revealed that Onana will return to the starting lineup for the upcoming Lyon game (via BBC). His deputy, Altay Bayindir, did not perform well in goal for Manchester United against Newcastle, conceding four goals and making shocking mistakes.

These issues will raise questions around the future of the Red Devils' goalkeeping role, with the summer transfer window around the corner.

