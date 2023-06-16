"He's never going to be that guy" - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to snub summer move for Chelsea star

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Arsenal against signing Chelsea forward Kai Havertz this summer.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the German international, who reportedly is keen on moving to the north side of London. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that personal terms have been agreed with the club and the player.

Chelsea initially valued Havertz at £75 million. However, the Blues are flexible on the price tag as the Gunners are not willing to match their valuation.

Agbonlahor, however, fails to understand why the north London outfit are pursuing Havertz. The Englishman said on talkSPORT:

"With Havertz, He's frustrating to watch, isn't he? Because you can tell there's a player in there. Last season [he scored] seven goals in 35 games. And there must be something that [Mauricio] Pochettino is thinking. 'I can get 50-60 million for him. I've got my eyes on someone else who's more clinical'."

Agbonlahor explained that Mikel Arteta's side need a clinical striker and pointed out that Havertz cannot play that role. He said:

"I don't understand from an Arsenal point of view. Arsenal need a clinical striker, you know. Gabriel Jesus missed a lot of chances last season, [Eddie] Nketiah did as well. I don't think he suits Arsenal. There are Arsenal fans on social media, last night, who don't want him."

Agbonlahor further stated:

"Those sorts of strikers with, that instinctive, know-where-to-be in the box. You know when the ball is going to drop, the goals you see [Erling] Haaland scores. Havertz is never going to be that guy."

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah combined for just 20 goals across competitions last season. The Brazilian spent a few months out due to a knee injury while the latter failed to make an impact.

"You need an out-and-out goalscorer" - Pundit disapproves of Arsenal's pursuit of Chelsea star

Pundit Ray Parlour seems to agree with Gabby Agbonlahor's assessment of a potential move to the Gunners for Kai Havertz. The former Hull City midfielder also criticized the Chelsea star for his lackluster finishing, while stating the Gunners need a goal-scoring striker.

Parlour said on talkSPORT:

"You need an out and out goalscorer, if you're Arsenal. They've got so much good backup play behind the striker, but they need someone to put the ball in the net. For me, I don't think that's the right signing. But obviously Edu and Mikel Arteta will be talking behind the scenes and thinking he can play here or there."

Havertz has not found the back of the net often for Chelsea during the 2022-23 season. He scored seven goals in 35 Premier League appearances, recording nine goals in 47 matches across all competitions.

The former Bayer Leverkusen forward's contract at Chelsea is set to expire in 2025. However, with no concrete talks over a new deal, Havertz looks set for departure from Stamford Bridge.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes