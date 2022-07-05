“He’s never been in our list” – Serie A club chief denies reported interest in Barcelona player

Fiorentina director Pradé has denied reports that the Serie A side are interested in Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig.

Puig, 22, has found game time hard to come by at the Camp Nou this past season, making just 17 appearances in all competitions.

As per SPORT, Barcelona will look to move the young Spaniard on this summer, with Fiorentina a potential suitor.

However, the Serie A club's president Pradé has rubbished claims that the side are looking to sign Puig. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We are not interested in Riqui Puig, he’s never been in our list. We wanted to sign Grillitsch but then we had some problems. We’re in negotiations for Jović from Real Madrid, we hope to close the deal soon - and Dodô from Shakhtar."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“We’re in negotiations for Jović from Real Madrid, we hope to close the deal soon - and Dodô from Shakhtar”. Fiorentina director Pradé: “We are not interested in Riqui Puig, he’s never been in our list. We wanted to sign Grillitsch but then we had some problems”. 🟣 #transfers “We’re in negotiations for Jović from Real Madrid, we hope to close the deal soon - and Dodô from Shakhtar”. Fiorentina director Pradé: “We are not interested in Riqui Puig, he’s never been in our list. We wanted to sign Grillitsch but then we had some problems”. 🟣 #transfers“We’re in negotiations for Jović from Real Madrid, we hope to close the deal soon - and Dodô from Shakhtar”.

The 22-year-old rose through the youth ranks at Barca, with many touting him to become a main player at the Nou Camp.

However, Puig has struggled under both current Blaugrana boss and former manager Ronald Koeman. The Spaniard has been unable to displace the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez in midfield.

Another Serie A side that are reportedly interested in potentially striking a deal with Barcelona for Puig is Napoli.

The Naples side may need to replace Fabian Ruiz, who seems to be edging close to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona exit door. Barca are reportedly interested in Ruiz alongside rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona have just added to their midfield options

Franck Kessie has arrived at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona have finally confirmed the signing of Franck Kessie, with the Ivorian joining the Spanish giants on a four-year contract.

The former AC Milan midfielder impressed during his time at the San Siro, making 223 appearances and scoring 37 goals whilst providing 16 assists.

His arrival only further complicates Riqui Puig's opportunities at the Nou Camp, with Barca now boasting a number of midfield options.

Puig has a year left to run on his current deal with Barca. The Catalan giants could look to cash in on their forgotten man this summer. A move to Serie A may hugely benefit the Spaniard, who will get the opportunity to be a more prominent option at a side such as Napoli.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @amartiherrero Riqui Puig seems to agree to leave Barcelona. Barça advises him to leave the club in the summer and go to a team in which his style can fit in. Due to heavy competition, it's the first time that Puig is planning to leave the club. Riqui Puig seems to agree to leave Barcelona. Barça advises him to leave the club in the summer and go to a team in which his style can fit in. Due to heavy competition, it's the first time that Puig is planning to leave the club.— @amartiherrero https://t.co/GjTixnfQaz

The 22-year-old has made 56 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring two goals and creating three assists. He is yet to earn a call-up to the Spanish national side and with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, he will be eager to impress.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far