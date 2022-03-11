“He’s a nightmare for defenders” – Alan Hutton heaps praise on ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star who ‘ticks all the boxes’ 

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has said that new recruit Luis Diaz is an ideal replacement for Liverpool's long-serving front three. The Colombian winger was brought in from FC Porto in the January transfer window for an initial fee of £37 million.

Hutton has also credited Luis Diaz's style of play and believes he has got everything in him to succeed in the Premier League. The 37-year-old has also applauded the Reds' recruitment policies.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Alan Hutton said:

“Who would have thought that Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino or any of these guys would be replaced? He’s looked to the future and brought Diaz in. I think he wanted to do it in the summer but because there was other interest in him they accelerated the timeline and you can see why. He’s a nightmare for defenders. He’s got pace, he’s got trickery and can see a pass. He just ticks all the boxes."

He added:

“Liverpool are a real force at the moment and they are adding to that. Their recruitment is so good. They are now looking at the next four or five years for the guys who are going to do what Salah and Mane have done. It’s really exciting times for Liverpool and in Diaz, what a player they have got.”

Luis Diaz is fitted into Jurgen Klopp's system like a glove to a hand. The 25-year-old winger was utilized on the left side of the front three in the absence of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Luis Diaz also started the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea last month and looked lively throughout the game. The Colombian winger troubled the Chelsea full-back before he was substituted off in the first period of extra time.

As things stand, Luis Diaz has made nine appearances for Liverpool, scoring just once. However, the winger has been a menace to defenders due to his pace and is already becoming a fan favorite amongst the Reds supporters.

Liverpool travel to Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday

Liverpool will look to continue with their winning run as they face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. The Reds are currently on a seven-game winning run which has brought them back into the title race alongside Manchester City.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League games, their longest such run within a single season since a run of 18 between October and February in their 2019-20 title-winning campaign. Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League games, their longest such run within a single season since a run of 18 between October and February in their 2019-20 title-winning campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently second in the Premier League standings, having amassed 63 points from 27 matches. As things stand, they are six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

