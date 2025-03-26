"He's no normal player" - Michael Owen sends warning to Liverpool as contract talks stall with star player

Football pundit Michael Owen has urged Liverpool to keep star attacker Mohamed Salah at the club at all costs. He believes the Egyptian is irreplaceable and deserves all his demands to be fulfilled.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Owen claimed that Liverpool would find it hard to replace Salah and the cost of getting a new player would be more than just offering him the contract he wanted. The former England striker thinks the Egypt international wants to stay at the club. He said (via Tribal Football):

“Mo Salah's an interesting one. I think Mo Salah wants to stay, in fact I'm pretty sure he wants to stay. I think Liverpool are going to have to bend the rules slightly, they might say, 'Oh right, only two years for players of this age.' But he's no normal player, he's as fit as a flea, he's dedicated, he lives in the gym, he's so professional. You can't tell me that he's not going to be at the same level in three, four years."

“I mean, he's just unbelievable, so I would bend the rules, I would give him the contract, the length of the contract. I'm also not that type of person, a fan that says, 'Just give him what he wants, he's brilliant, we'll win the league with him.' No, because you can't put your club at risk, but I don't think it's got to that stage.

"To replace him, it's going to cost an awful lot more, you're not going to pay a transfer fee for him. So I would do whatever it takes to keep him, and I think he wants to stay, but sources tell me that they're still quite a way apart," Owen added.

Mohamed Salah is in the final few months of his contract with Liverpool and has yet to sign a new deal. He had claimed in November last year that the club had not offered him a new deal. However, fresh reports claim that the situation has now changed.

Mohamed Salah is not the only Liverpool player in the final months of his contract

Mohamed Salah is in the final months of his contract at Liverpool, but he is not the only top player at the club in this situation. Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are also approaching the expiry of their respective contracts this summer.

Reports from Sky Sports on Tuesday, March 25, claimed that Trent was in talks with Real Madrid and close to agreeing terms. The right-back is said to have stopped renewal talks with Liverpool and wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Van Dijk has repeatedly stated that he wanted to stay at Anfield and extend his stay, but an official update on the same has yet to come.

