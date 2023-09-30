“He’s officially our Harry Maguire”, “Sell this fraud” – Manchester City fans blast 27-year-old for poor display in 2-1 loss to Wolves

It was disappointment for Manchester City, as their 2-1 Premier League loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (September 30) ended their perfect start to their league campaign. However, 27-year-old midfielder Kalvin Phillips bore the brunt of fans' dissatisfaction.

Subbed on in the 65th minute, Phillips produced a performance thta left much to be desired, highlighted by his lackluster effort during Wolves' winner a minute after his introduction.

Wolves took control in the 66th minute. Nelson Semedo made an explosive run down the right flank, and the ensuing cross was met by Nathan Ake, whose clearance fell to Hwang Hee-chan.

Though the South Korean's initial shot was deflected, the ball found its way to Mattheus Cunha, who set up Hwang for a blistering shot into an unguarded net. Amidst that, Phillips was observed to be merely jogging in and around the penalty area, displaying neither an intent to intercept the ball or stop the Wolves players.

Earlier in the game, Manchester City found themselves trailing due to an own goal by Ruben Dias. In the 13th minute, Wolves' Pedro Neto zipped down the wing, effortlessly evading Ake before delivering a low cross. An attempt to block the ball by Dias ended in calamity, as he inadvertently guided the ball past his own goalkeeper, Ederson.

City restored parity in the 58th minute from a Julian Alvarez free-kick. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner capitalised on Wolves custodian Rui Patricio's poor positioning to curl the ball into the near top corner.

However, it was Phillips' post-65th-minute show that drew a flurry of ire from Manchester City fans. They took to social media to vent their frustrations, with some calling for Phillips' immediate transfer.

One tweeted:

"Out of all City players Kalvin Phillips is the worst, he’s officially our Harry Maguire, and what pisses me off is that he’s not even trying to become better, he’s so lazy!"

Another chimed in:

"Kalvin Phillips just came in and we are losing again. Sell this fraud from my club asap"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Pep Guardiola concedes struggles in transitions as Manchester City's unbeaten run comes to a halt

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged his team's shortcomings in handling transitions as Wolves snapped their six-game win streak in the league.

Although still atop the Premier League, City now lead second-placed Arsenal by a point following the Gunners' 4-0 win over Bournemouth earlier in the day. Guardiola said in his post-game press conference as he congratulated Wolves (via Mirror):

"Congratulations Wolves, they deserved it. We had chances and struggled to deal with transitions, and they played very well. We were there and settled well, and the question is when the opponent is faster and quicker. We have to accept it."

The focus now shifts to their UEFA Champions League game against RB Leipzig on Wednesday (October 4), where the holders will seek a return to winning ways.

In last season's Champions League, City drew 1-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie before winning the return 7-0 at home.