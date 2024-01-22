"He's one of the best we've ever seen" - Jamie Carragher lavishes praise on Liverpool superstar after Bournemouth win 

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has lavished praise on defender Virgil van Dijk following his eye-catching performance in the 4-0 triumph over Bournemouth in the Premier League yesterday (January 21). The Dutchman had a solid outing, proving to be unbeatable as the Reds kept a clean sheet away from home.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Jamie Carragher couldn't resist showering praise on the centre-back as he hailed him as one of the best defenders we've ever seen. He said:

"Last season, it wasn't just about him, we were looking at a team that was essentially coming to their end. No matter how good you are as a defender, and he is one of the best we've ever seen, certainly in a Liverpool shirt, you need protection.

"People in front of you, and Liverpool's midfield had just run out of steam - they'd been absolutely amazing for Liverpool but they had to be moved on. He'd played more minutes than any player in Europe going into the World Cup and then he got injured around that time but he talks about the criticism and the noise - for the four years before that, everyone was hailing him as the best defender in the world!"

Talking about the criticism leveled against the Dutchman, especially when he was below his normal level last season, Carragher opined that such things are normal for a player of his status.

"You have to accept a little bit if you're not at those high standards when you're a big player like him, that's what comes with being the most expensive defender in the world," the former Liverpool defender continued.

"But this season, I think he's back to his best and he’s had to be because it's such a new team - even that midfield in front of him is different now. It's a lot more offensive, MacAllister is a completely different player to Fabinho for example, so he's been absolutely outstanding," he added.

Virgil van Dijk has represented Liverpool in 22 games across all competitions so far this season, amassing a total of 1,888 minutes of playing time. He also has a goal and two assists to go alongside his solid displays at the heart of the defense.

Liverpool superstar among three Premier League players being targeted by Saudi clubs: Reports

According to a report from popular journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah finds himself among three players on the wishlist of Saudi clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City's playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min are believed to be the other two players on the list.

As per the report, Saudi Pro League outfits are prepared to spend up to a whopping £2 billion on transfers in the summer to lure Europe's finest superstars to the Middle East. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema all made the switch to Saudi last year.

Recall that Al-Ittihad reportedly tabled a ridiculous £150 million offer in a bid to lure Salah from Anfield last summer but the Reds declined. It will be interesting to see whether the Merseysiders maintain the same stance this time around.