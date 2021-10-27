"He's one of the best I've played with" - Neymar compares 'genius' PSG star to Barcelona greats Iniesta and Xavi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr. has compared club team-mate Marco Verratti to Barcelona legends Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez. Neymar believes Verratti is a "genius" on the football pitch.

The Brazilian has played with numerous talented footballers over the course of his club career. Neymar shared the field with the likes of Lionel Messi, Iniesta, Xavi, Sergio Busquets, Carlos Puyol and Javier Mascherano at Barcelona. At PSG, Neymar has played with players such as Edinson Cavani, Verratti, Thiago Silva and Kylian Mbappe.

Of all those players, the 29-year-old has enjoyed the most success with the likes of Messi, Iniesta and Xavi. Neymar played a starring role as Barcelona won the continental treble in the 2014-15 season. He added a few more trophies to that collection, including a Spanish Supercup, a Club World Cup and one more league title before he departed Barcelona for PSG in 2017.

At PSG, Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles but is yet to win the UEFA Champions League. However, that could change this season with the Parisians signing Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer. PSG also have Verratti, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria in their ranks and will hope to break their Champions League jinx.

Neymar has now drawn comparisons between Verratti and Barcelona legends Xavi and Iniesta. The Brazilian was quoted as saying by Football Italia (via Mirror):

“I knew Verratti was an excellent player, but I didn’t realise he was so spectacular. A genius. He’s one of the best midfielders I’ve played with, along with Xavi and Iniesta.”

Marco Verratti has received plenty of praise for his displays in recent times. The Italian was excellent for his national team at Euro 2020 and has had some fantastic performances for PSG this season as well.

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has been linked to Barcelona in the past

Given his quality, it comes as no surprise that Marco Verratti has been courted by Barcelona in the past. In fact, Blaugrana legend Xavi praised him in 2015 and said he would love to see him at Barcelona.

However, a move never materialized and Verratti has been at PSG for the last nine years. Since joining the club from Pescara in 2012, the Italian has racked up 353 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and registering 58 assists.

Top Soccer Blog @topsoccerblog "He's one of the best midfielders in the world, and plays a little bit in the same way as I do. He likes having the ball. He also has perfect mastery over long and short passing, he can play the final ball, and he doesn't lose the ball that easily."—Xavi on Verratti in 2015. "He's one of the best midfielders in the world, and plays a little bit in the same way as I do. He likes having the ball. He also has perfect mastery over long and short passing, he can play the final ball, and he doesn't lose the ball that easily."—Xavi on Verratti in 2015. https://t.co/tPKokah9vn

Verratti has also won numerous trophies with the Ligue 1 giants. His haul at PSG includes seven Ligue 1 titles, six French Cups, six French League Cups and eight French Super Cups. Verratti also played a starring role in PSG's run to the 2019-20 Champions League final, which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

