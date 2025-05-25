"He’s one of the best" - Manchester United star's brother makes interesting comment after Europa League loss 

Manchester United star Andre Onana's brother has come to his defense following the side's Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur this week.

In what was perhaps the final straw of a disastrous campaign, the Red Devils were beaten 1-0 at the San Mames on Wednesday as Brennan Johnson struck the only goal of the game to hand Spurs their first silverware in 17 years.

Onana was caught off guard in the buildup to that goal, which many thought he could have otherwise saved, thereby drawing him plenty of flak after the game.

But now, the Cameroonian's brother Christian Onana has jumped to his defense, claiming that one mistake does not diminish the player's credentials. Speaking to Le Bred Parle, he said:

“It doesn’t change his status as a great player. He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and what’s more, he’s an Indomitable Lion. A lion can slip, but he never falls."

Following a stellar campaign with Inter Milan in the 2022-23 season, Manchester United priced Onana away to Old Trafford for £43.8 million, and he's been a fixture between the goal for them ever since.

The 29-year-old has racked up 101 appearances for the club in all competitions, including 72 in the Premier League, and has an FA Cup medal to his tally so far. His contract with United runs until 2028.

Onana's stats have declined since Manchester United transfer

Andre Onana introduced himself to the world with a series of prolific displays with Ajax and Inter Milan, but he's endured his most challenging spell yet at Manchester United.

Having boasted an average of 0.89 goals conceded per game at Ajax and 0.87 at Inter, it's gone up to an alarming 1.46 at United, having shipped in 148 goals in just 101 games. In terms of clean sheets too, Onana's average at United is the worst, with a mere 0.27 clean sheets per game, as compared to 0.39 at Ajax and 0.46 at Inter.

It's worth mentioning that the Premier League is obviously more competitive than Serie A and the Dutch Eredivisie, but Onana has also been undone by a weaker defensive lineup at United. Ahead of their final top-flight game of the season, the side has conceded an alarming 54 goals in 37 games - more than just nine other sides in the division.

