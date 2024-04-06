"He’s one of the best players I’ve played with" - Kai Havertz heaps praise on Arsenal star 

Arsenal forward Kai Harvertz has labeled club teammate Jorginho as one of the best players he has ever played with.

The Germany international's comment came during an interview with the Gunners' media team ahead of their Premier League clash away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Havertz and Jorginho are currently enjoying a productive 2023-24 campaign with Arsenal. The north London giants are currently in contention for the Premier League title and are also in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Both players have played a key part in helping the Gunners this season despite their slow start to life at the Emirates.

Harvertz, who joined Arsenal last summer from London rivals Chelsea for a transfer fee in the region of £65 million, said that Jorginho helped convince him to make the switch to north London.

Both players previously played for Chelsea, where they played together for two-and-a-half seasons before Jorginho was sold in the winter of 2023 for £12 million.

Speaking about the Italy international, Havertz described him as one of the best players he has played with. He said, via Tbrfootball:

"We spoke before and played together at Chelsea so I know him quite well and just asked him what it was like here," Havertz said.

"He said his honest opinion about everything and was already after six months at the club complimentary of everyone, the coaches and the players, and that made my decision easier."

He continued:

"Jorgi is a player who I feel like he looks at me or I look at him and we both know what is going to happen next.

"He's one of the best players I have played with because he knows my movements, I know his passing and which ideas he has in his mind."

How have Kai Havertz and Jorginho performed for Arsenal this season?

Both players have played major roles in helping Mikel Arteta's team this season, as they aim to end the 2023-24 campaign on a high.

The Gunners are currently second in the league table, just two points behind leaders Liverpool. They're also in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, and will face Bayern Munich next week.

Havertz, meanwhile, has made a combined total of 42 appearances across all competitions, in which he has managed nine goals, and four assists for the Gunners.

Jorginho, on the other hand, has made 30 appearances for Arsenal, scoring one goal and registering one assist across all competitions.

It will be interesting to see if both Jorginho and Havertz can help the Gunners go all the way and land their first Premier League title since 2004.

Poll : Can Arsenal win the Premier League title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion