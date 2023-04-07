“He’s one of the best players in the world” – Barcelona target lavishes praise on Real Madrid superstar

Barcelona target Juan Foyth has called Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior one of the best players in the world ahead of Villarreal's clash with Los Blancos tomorrow (April 8).

Foyth will face Vinicius when his Villarreal side head to the Santiago Bernabeu for La Liga action. The latter is coming off a superb performance in Madrid's 4-0 Copa del Rey semifinal demolition of Barca in the El Clasico.

The Argentine defender has lavished praise on Vinicius. He told DAZN that you have to respect the Real Madrid attacker because he has earned it:

“Viní Jr is a player who always puts you at risk. You have to respect him because he has earned it."

Foyth continued by alluding to Vinicius' personality. He insists that it makes him one of the best players in the world:

“Viní Jr knows he’s good. He has a lot of personality and that’s why he’s one of the best players in the world. He is a lethal weapon in Real Madrid’s attack, one of the biggest clubs in history."

Vinicius put in a captivating display in Los Blancos' win over Barcelona which saw them advance to the Copa del Rey final. He scored the opener and provided an assist for Karim Benzema to complete his hat-trick.

However, the Brazilian caused uproar within the Barca camp for his behavior in the match. He clashed with Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Ferran Torres during a tense encounter at Camp Nou. Blaugrana reportedly feel that Vinicius is disrupting the harmony the two rivals have held since the Jose Mourinho era.

Nevertheless, Foyth has heaped massive praise on the Real Madrid attacker, and with good reason. He has scored 20 goals and provided 15 assists in 43 games across competitions.

It might not be too long until Foyth plays against Vinicius in the El Clasico. Reports claim that Barcelona are interested in signing the Villarreal right-back for €30 million in the summer. The Argentine may not have such glowing words for the Brazilian if he heads to Camp Nou.

Barcelona boss Xavi slams his players for the manner of their defeat to Real Madrid

Xavi enraged with his side's disappointing showing.

Barcelona headed into their Copa del Rey second-leg clash with Madrid 1-0 up on aggregate. Xavi's men were in fine form, also beating Los Merengues 2-1 in the league. They now sit 12 points above their Clasico rivals and are racing towards the league title.

However, they were punished by a ruthless Madrid attack on Wednesday. The result came as a shock and Xavi was damning in his verdict on his side's performance. He said (via GOAL):

"We are not mature enough. We have so many young players and they have to learn how to compete better. When you don't kill Real Madrid, Real Madrid kill you. We didn't score at least one goal. They were better than us, and this is football."

Barca will look to bounce back from their Copa del Rey exit when they face Girona on Monday (April 10). Xavi will want to see a reaction from his players following their Clasico humbling.

