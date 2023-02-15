"He’s one of the best in the world" - Arsenal star Martin Odegaard claims he tries to 'learn' from Manchester City man

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard has dismissed comparisons between himself and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. The Norwegian was asked in an interview with the Evening Standard about his similarities with the Belgian international, given that they occupy the same position on the pitch.

Odegaard lavished praise on De Bruyne and said:

“He’s someone I’ve watched a lot. We play in the same position and he’s one of the best in the world, if not the best, so it’s good to try and learn a little bit."

He added:

"But I think we’re quite different as well.”

De Bruyne has been Pep Guardiola's go-to playmaker and is an integral aspect of a Manchester City side that has seen extraordinary success in the Premier League in recent times. The Belgian midfielder has racked up 89 goals and 138 assists in 336 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens.

Odegaard certainly seems to have taken notes from watching the Belgian star. He has bagged eight goals and six assists in 20 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this term. The Norwegian midfielder has also played a vital role in Mikel Arteta's side, who have found their best form this season.

The Gunners are currently atop the league table and have dominated the No.1 spot for the majority of the 2022/23 campaign. Arsenal are currently in pole position to win the Premier League this season.

However, the north London outfit will have to face second-placed Manchester City, who are just three points behind, in a crucial league fixture at the Emirates on 15 February.

"It will be very interesting" - Bacary Sagna makes prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester City

Former Gunners defender Bacary Sagna, who was once dubbed the best right-back in the league by legendary manager Arsene Wenger, has given his prediction for the City clash.

The Frenchman believes the encounter will end in a 2-2 draw. Touching upon the Gunners' FA Cup knockout by the Cityzens on 28 January, he said (via Metro):

"I see Arsenal bouncing back from the FA Cup game, they’ll put pressure on Manchester City and will want to extend their gap at the top of the table. The fans will support the team from the start all the way to the end because they know the importance of the game."

He added:

"There’s more pressure on Arsenal than Manchester City because they are top of the league. Manchester City will try to keep the possession of the ball, but Arsenal have the speed and quality to give them pressure. Both coaches will know how each one wants to play, tactically it will be very interesting. I think it will be 2-2, which would suit Arsenal."

It would be the Gunners' first league title since the 2003/04 campaign, should they proceed to lift the English trophy at the end of the season. Arsene Wenger's side, nicknamed the 'Invincibles', went on a historic unbeaten run to victory that season.

