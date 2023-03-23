"He’s one of the diamonds" - Chelsea star tipped to 'play a key role in the Premier League' next season by national team boss

Ukraine caretaker manager Ruslan Rotan believes forward Mykhaylo Mudryk will put in improved performances for Chelsea if given a bit more time.

Mudryk joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk on a massive deal worth £89 million in the January transfer window. As with any big-money signing, the Ukrainian was expected to deliver the goods right from day one.

Despite a bright cameo on his league debut against Liverpool, the youngster has struggled for both game time and productivity. That has brought him criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Rotan, though, believes Mudryk could play a key role for Chelsea in a few months. The former player, who took over as Ukraine's caretaker boss earlier this year, said (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘Mykhailo is a great talent, and fulfiling his potential is right ahead of him. In a couple of months’ time, he will play a key role in the Premier League. He’s one of the diamonds in our team, and we cherish him.’’

Ukraine clash horns with England at the Wembley on March 25. Rotan said that Mudryk is looking forward to the game:

‘‘He’s very motivated to play at Wembley. He’s one of the key players. It’s very positive, and we look forward to his future with great optimism.’’

Mudryk has played six times in the Premier League for Chelsea this season. He's yet to score but got an assist in his last appearance, a 3-1 win over Leicester City on March 11. The Ukrainian, though, was back on the bench for the entirety of the Blues' 2-2 draw with Everton just before the international break.

That's in stark comparison to his start to the season with Shakhtar, for whom he scored ten goals and laid out eight assists in 18 games across competitions.

"Mudryk doesn't start; why is that?" - Former Chelsea defender William Gallas questions motive behind transfer

Chelsea's form in January and February led many to question their business in the winter transfer window.

They splashed plenty of cash to sign the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke. However, Graham Potter's side won just once in 11 games across competitions in the first two months of the year.

Former Blues defender William Gallas has now questioned the motive behind their spending, specifically drawing on Mudryk's case. He told betting site Genting Casino (as quoted by GOAL):

“Mudryk doesn’t start, why is that!? Maybe the boy is not ready, or the system doesn’t fit him, and he wants to play a different position - I don’t know. That’s why I said I felt some owners are just spending money because they have money to spend, and they don’t even know if the players are going to suit the squad. At the moment, I don’t know what has happened to Mudryk.”

Chelsea seemed to find their stride in March, winning three and drawing one of their four games before the international break. Mudryk and Co. will hope to build on that when they return to action in April.

Poll : 0 votes