"He's the one who is most disappointed" - Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea star made 'huge mistake' in 3-0 Leeds United defeat

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy committed a huge error during his team's 3-0 loss against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday (August 21).

After a 1-0 win against Everton and a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, the Blues travelled to west Yorkshire hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. However, a disjointed performance by the visitors in the first half left them reeling at the break.

Leeds midfielder Brendan Aaronson capitalised on a Mendy mistake in the 33rd minute before forward Rodrigo doubled the hosts' lead with a well-timed header four minutes later. In the 69th minute, winger Jack Harrison all but ended the game as a contest.

Speaking at the post-match press-conference, Tuchel shared his thoughts about his goalkeeper's error inside his six-yard box. He said (via Football London):

"He knows himself. With these kind of mistakes, we don't have to speak a lot. It's a huge mistake in a crucial time in the match. It does not help, and he's the one who is most disappointed."

Analysing Chelsea's performance, he added:

"I think, we lost it in the last 20 minutes of the first half. We gave two goals away, and then the game is almost done because we give away the spirit and belief. Second half, we tried, but it's the same story. We had half chances, shots; we cannot score, and we concede from a half chance."

He continued:

"We can play on a high level, and today we lost track. Everything was going well, and I still believe we can win with this team in Leeds. I think it's more our fault than anybody else's credit."

Chelsea now have four points from three games. They will next lock horns with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at home on Saturday (August 27).

Leicester City's Wesley Fofana eager to join Chelsea this summer

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer expert Dean Jones shed light on the future of Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana, who has been subject to two failed bids from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window. He said:

"He has basically packed his bag, and he's ready to go, standing by the door just waiting to be told when he can go. He's so eager for this to go through now, and Leicester are understanding of the situation."

According to The Guardian, Fofana has already intimated his desire to join the west London outfit to Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers. During Leicester's 2-1 home loss to Southampton on August 20, he was left out of the squad for not being 'in the right frame of mind'.

