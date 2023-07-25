Manchester United's star forward, Marcus Rashford, recently revealed the one player from world football's history he dreams of sharing the pitch with - the iconic Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario.

In an interview with The Overlap, Rashford expressed his admiration for the legendary Brazilian striker and disclosed that Ronaldo remains one of his all-time favorites. The Englishman fondly reminisced about watching Ronaldo's mesmerizing skills on YouTube during his formative years.

Rashford stated that former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney and legend Cristiano Ronaldo were also his favorites. However, when asked about that one player in world football he would play with, Rashford responded (via Utd Report):

''Probably Brazilian Ronaldo. He's one of my favourites. Growing up I used to watch him on YouTube. My favourites growing up were Wazza and Cristiano."

Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima, aptly nicknamed as 'O Fenomeno,' was a goal machine whose career spanned the late 1990s and early 2000s. At Barcelona, he netted an impressive 47 goals in 49 appearances in the 1996-97 season, announcing himself as a true force to be reckoned with. His spell at Inter Milan saw him achieve even greater heights, scoring 59 goals in 99 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

However, Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid was a defining chapter in his career, where he etched his name in footballing folklore. In 177 appearances for Los Blancos, he scored a remarkable 103 goals, shocking fans with his clinical precision. He later had short spells at AC Milan and Corinthians.

Ronaldo also left an indelible mark on the international stage, representing Brazil across 98 caps. He scored a staggering 62 goals, helping Brazil secure the 2002 FIFA World Cup and winning the Golden Boot.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford recalls his favorite goals - from debut elation to Etihad triumph

Manchester United sensation Marcus Rashford reflected on his most cherished goals, revealing the profound emotions tied to each moment. He touched upon his favorite goals during a recent interview with the Overlap.

The young forward fondly recalled his first goal in the Premier League, a seemingly simple tap-in against Arsenal at Old Trafford. Another standout moment for Rashford was the goal at the Etihad Stadium, where his lone strike secured a memorable 1-0 derby victory.

Rashford said via Utd Report:

"Favorite goal? On my debut. I know it was a tap in, but the feeling was incredible. After that it would be the one at the Etihad when we won 1-0. That was special too."

Rashford has since gone on to score 123 goals for the Red Devils and give 68 assists in 359 games across competitions.