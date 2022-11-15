“He’s one of them players that can do something out of nothing” – Chelsea star Conor Gallagher names the best performance he has ever seen from a teammate

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has heaped praise on Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha for his performance against Tottenham Hotspur, dubbing it the best individual performance he’s seen from a teammate.

Palace’s forward Zaha was at his scintillating best in the 3-0 win over Tottenham on Premier League matchday four in September 2021. Zaha took Spurs’ defenders out for a spin on more than one occasion, scored Palace’s opener, and assisted one of Odsonne Edouard’s goals.

Gallagher, who was on loan at Crystal Palace at the time, watched the magic unfold in front of his eyes.

Speaking to JD Official, Chelsea midfielder Gallagher recalled Zaha’s impressive display against Spurs in the 2021-22 season, dubbing it the best he’s ever seen from a teammate. He said (via HITC):

“He’s [Zaha] is one of them players that can do something out of nothing. For Crystal Palace, he does that a lot and we needed that last season with him, and he scored very important goals.

“The performance that sticks out for to me was the one against Tottenham. We won 3-0 at home. I can’t remember if he scored or not but I just remember him just destroying the right-back constantly, so, that sticks out to my head. That’s why it’s him.”

Zaha ended the 2021-22 Premier League campaign with an impressive tally of 14 goals from 33 games.

Chris Waddle criticizes Chelsea man Conor Gallagher for poor display against Newcastle United

Graham Potter’s Chelsea succumbed to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United in their final Premier League match before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break on 12 November. The result extended their winless run in the competition to five games (3 losses, 2 draws).

It was a bleak display from the visitors, with them struggling to create meaningful opportunities in the final third of the pitch. Gallagher, who started the match, created only a single chance, was dispossessed thrice, and lost eight of 12 duels.

Analyzing his performance during the half-time interval, former England international Chris Waddle said that he was squandering possession cheaply and was not creating anything. He said on BBC Radio 5 Live (via TheChelseaChronicle):

“I saw Gallagher play for Palace last season and he was very impressive in that number 10 type role in midfield, backing up the strikers.

“He’s given the ball away very cheaply. He’s not impressing at the moment. Tonight he is playing right of a three up front but he is not getting much joy.”

