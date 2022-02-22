“He’s one of those players you don’t want to play against” – Rio Ferdinand admits current Chelsea player was ‘nightmare’ to play against

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has addressed the criticism that Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has been receiving lately, reminding everyone just how good the striker was at his peak form.

The Belgium international became a big topic of discussion after enduring a frustrating outing for Chelsea during their clash with Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Ferdinand played against Lukaku when the latter represented West Brom and Everton in the Premier League. The former Red Devils defender explained how difficult it was to come up against the Blues star while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Romelu Lukaku had just two touches of the ball in the first half against Crystal Palace, with one of those being the first pass of the game from kick-off. Ghosted. 2 - Romelu Lukaku had just two touches of the ball in the first half against Crystal Palace, with one of those being the first pass of the game from kick-off. Ghosted. https://t.co/lS4zCe3FQp

The Englishman remarked:

"Raw talent. He’s one of those players you don’t want to play against that type all the time. He’s aggressive at times when he needs to be. The difference is that the teams I’ve played against him, Everton and West Brom, they played to his strengths."

Ferdinand further explained that Chelsea aren't making the most of Lukaku's abilities. According to the legendary centre-back, the 28-year-old won't be as effective as he used to be unless the Blues start playing to his strength.

He explained:

"Now, no matter who you are, what type of player you are, if you don’t play to that particular player’s strengths, he’ll never look as good or be as good or effective as he should be. At the moment, that’s the way it seems. He would be far easier to play against at the moment."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 - Romelu Lukaku had just seven touches against Crystal Palace, the fewest in a single Premier League game for a player with 90+ minutes played since this data is available in full for the competition (2003-04). One of those touches was from kick-off in the first half. Quiet. 7 - Romelu Lukaku had just seven touches against Crystal Palace, the fewest in a single Premier League game for a player with 90+ minutes played since this data is available in full for the competition (2003-04). One of those touches was from kick-off in the first half. Quiet.

"When he played for those two teams, (he made) runs in behind, always on the shoulder, always looking for that opportunity in behind the defender. For a defender that’s a nightmare."

"You could always see the potential and his goal record it was crazy. Talent-wise he’s always had it. Mad finisher."

Romelu Lukaku's disappointing outing with Chelsea against Crystal Palace

Things aren't getting better for Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend, but it was Romelu Lukaku's frustrating outing that got the most attention. The striker had what was arguably the poorest match he's played in the blue jersey so far as he was largely isolated throughout the match.

Lukaku had just two touches in the first half of the game, and one of them came from the kick-off. By the end of the game, the Belgian had just seven touches, the lowest anyone has recorded in Premier League history.

Thomas Tuchel's men currently occupy third place in the league standings, seven points behind second-placed Liverpool. They will next face LOSC Lille in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie tonight.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh