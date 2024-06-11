“He’s one of our players with the potential to win Ballon d’Or " - Alvaro Morata heaps praise on Barcelona star

Spanish national team captain Alvaro Morata has named Barcelona midfielder Pedri as a potential Ballon d'Or candidate after his latest performance for La Roja. The midfielder is part of his country's squad for Euro 2024 after a season marred by several injuries, and he looks to be getting back to his best.

Pedri was named Young Player of the Tournament as he broke out as a key player for La Roja in Euro 2020, helping his side reach the semifinals. The youngster finished in 24th place in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings and won the Kopa Trophy at the event.

Injuries have not been kind to the Barcelona man in recent seasons, especially since his exertions in 2021 where he played in the Olympics immediately after the Euros. Pedri missed a huge chunk of football in the last two seasons, leading many to doubt his ability over time.

Atletico Madrid man and Spain captain Alvaro Morata is not one of them, as he firmly believes the Barcelona man can win the Ballon d'Or. He revealed this to the media after the 21-year-old dazzled for his country in their 5-1 win over Northern Ireland as part of their preparation for Euro 2024.

“He’s one of our players with the potential to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Pedri scored twice, including once from distance, as he helped La Roja recover from going 1-0 down to win 5-1 in style. The goals were his first in international football, and will be a source of relief for the midfielder, who last played for Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pedri made 34 appearances for Barcelona in 2023-24, scoring four times and providing five assists. He will hope to repeat his performances from the previous edition of the tournament and help his side win it in Germany.

Barcelona legends tip Real Madrid star for Ballon d'Or

Barcelona legends Ronaldo and Rivaldo have thrown their weight behind Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or after a sensational season. The 23-year-old winger was pivotal as Real Madrid won both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, as well as the Supercopa de Espana in 2023-24.

Brazil international Vinicius Jr struck up a potent partnership with Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 24 times across all competitions for Los Blancos. The forward scored in the Champions League final to help his side lift a record-extending 15th title, becoming just the eighth player to score in multiple Champions League finals.

ESPN Brasil spoke with both Ronaldo and Rivaldo, and despite their affiliations with Barcelona, they agreed that Vinicius Jr deserves the award. The winner of the 2024 edition of the award will be announced on October 28th, with the Brazilian one of the leading names.