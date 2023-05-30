"He's one of the reasons why David managed to win the Golden Glove" - Marcus Rashford heaps praises on Manchester United teammate

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has commended his teammate Casemiro for his efforts in solidifying the midfield. The winger said that the Brazilian's performances helped David de Gea win the Premier League's Golden Glove award and freed up other midfielders. The Spaniard had 16 clean sheets, more than any other goalkeeper in the division.

Speaking to the club website after their end-of-season awards, Rashford said:

"I think I nominated two people. I don't know if I'm allowed to do that [laughs]. I voted for Case [Casemiro] and Bruno [Fernandes]. I feel like Case has done an amazing job since coming in and he has made us a lot more solid."

He added:

"He's one of the reasons why David [De Gea] managed to win the Golden Glove, and we were just a lot more solid in the midfield. That freed the likes of people like Bruno and [Christian] Eriksen, who I thought has had a tremendous season as well, to play their football."

Casemiro has become a key player for Manchester United since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer for €70 million. The defensive midfielder has played a key role in the Red Devils' strong season, helping them finish third in the league and leading them to two domestic cup finals.

Rashford has had a sensational season himself, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 55 appearances. He lifted the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award as well as the Players' Player of the Year award at Manchester United's annual awards night.

The 25-year-old was presented the award by club captain Harry Maguire. The defender praised Rashford, saying:

"Marcus has obviously had an exceptional year. He is a big part of the dressing room, he's a top professional and this season he proved he can play at the highest level."

Maguire added:

"When we need him, he scores goals. I just wish and hope on Saturday [in the Emirates FA Cup final] he produces again."

United are set to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3.

Ten Hag ready to sell midfielder as Manchester United intensify pursuit of Mason Mount

Erik ten Hag is prepared to let go of Fred.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is ready to offload Brazilian midfielder Fred. According to the Metro, the 30-year-old could be sold to Fulham to fund the purchase of Chelsea's Mason Mount.

The Blues have held firm on their £55 million valuation of the player, and thus, the Red Devils could raise funds by selling the Brazilian.

With Fred already struggling for game time behind the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen, a move away could be beneficial for him.

