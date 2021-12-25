“He’s the one who reminds me of me” – Ronaldo Nazario reveals his ‘dream signing’ 

Former Brazil and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario has revealed Kylian Mbappe would be his dream signing amongst the current players. He stated that he saw his own resemblance to the Frenchman.

He also revealed that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will make it to his top four football picks of all time.

The 45-year-old former Brazil international is considered to be one of the biggest stars of all time to have played the game of football. The Brazilian has won two Ballon d'Or awards, among many accolades, in his professional career. He scored 295 goals in 452 appearances in club football and 62 goals in 98 appearances for his national side.

Ronaldo interacted with the press during an event hosted by Santander Bank. He stated he would pick Argentina legend Diego Maradona and fellow Brazilian Pele as the other two top footballers of all time.

Asked who he would pick as his top four footballer of all time, Ronaldo said:

“For me, in the classification of the best in history, the four names would be Pele, Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They are the top four in the history of football.”

The Brazilian legend also spoke at length about the debate around Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Speaking on the question, Ronaldo replied:

“People cannot be compared. Cristiano will remain in football history for the goals and for the continuity he has achieved. He will remain one of the best, like Messi.”

When asked who he would sign from current players, Ronaldo took the name of Kylian Mbappe.

“I would sign Mbappe, he is the one who most reminds me of me and my playing times,” Ronaldo said.

The former Los Blancos star has been an admirer of the France international since the 2018 World Cup triumph. He believes Real Madrid should make a move to introduce him at the Santiago Bernabeau. He said:

“Right now, it is not that one is better than another, but if Real Madrid had to make a big investment, they should do so thinking about the future. Neymar is 28 years old and Mbappe is 22. As an investment, it would be more logical to bring the younger [of the two].”

Brazilian legend Ronaldo heaps praises of Borussia Dortmund youngester Haaland

Ronaldo Nazario also gave his verdict on several current-aged young stars. He picked Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as a great player and claimed that many European clubs will be lined up in the summer to sign him.

Speaking about Haaland, Ronaldo said:

"Haaland is a great player, he is still young and has had a pretty good year with many goals, we will see how he ends it. Surely big teams are going to be watching, but Real Madrid have good players, like Benzema who scores goals every Sunday."

