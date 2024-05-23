"He’s the one out there that’s giving us that energy" - Inter Miami star details experience of playing alongside Lionel Messi

Inter Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt has spoken about the influence Lionel Messi exerts on their squad, and how he has helped them become better. The Herons are in the running for the MLS Supporters' Shield this season, as they sit atop the Eastern Conference standings after 15 matches.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has been in Florida for just under a year, having arrived last summer on a free transfer. In that time, he has transformed them from the worst side in the MLS to the best. They have accumulated the most points of any team in the MLS this season, although they have played a game more than their rivals.

Lionel Messi hit the ground running following his arrival at Inter Miami, and the MLS side recognized the need to surround him with quality players. This winter, they signed Argentine defender Marcelo Weigandt to replace DeAndre Yedlin as part of their squad revamp.

Weigandt has become a regular for the Herons, featuring nine times already in the MLS. The 24-year-old has marveled at the opportunity to play alongside his illustrious compatriot for the first time. He told the press of how Messi pushes him and the squad, saying:

“When we come out, we have another energy. To play alongside Messi is incredible, he’s the one out there that’s giving us that energy. I give 100% but he’s giving 110%, it’s amazing.

“We have to be attentive, though, because each game is like a final for us because the rival wants to beat us more than anything, they have that extra edge to their game. But we are proud, and we are happy to have Leo as much as Suarez, Busquets and Jordi.

“These guys are incredible, and day after day they show their humility and their respect towards everyone, and we try to copy these good steps on and off the pitch.”

Weigandt also had praise for the trio of Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, who, like Lionel Messi, have significantly raised the level of the Herons. The presence of these players makes Inter Miami one of the favorites to win the MLS Cup this year.

Lionel Messi set to welcome Real Madrid star as new Inter Miami teammate - Reports

Lionel Messi may be set to receive former rival Nacho Fernandez as a teammate as the veteran defender is attracting interest from Inter Miami, as per Relevo. The 34-year-old will reportedly leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and favors a move to the MLS.

Inter Miami have to strengthen at the back after defender Nicolas Freire ruptured his ACL in their last match, ruling him out for the rest of the season. A move for Real Madrid captain Nacho would make sense in keeping with the caliber of their recent additions.

Despite their rivalry for many years in Spain, Lionel Messi will be pleased to play with a player of Nacho's stature and experience. He enjoyed playing with Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos in his time with Paris Saint-Germain, as winning is the most important thing.