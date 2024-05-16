"He’s been outstanding" - Danny Murphy believes veteran Liverpool star is the key reason for their PL title charge this season

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has lavished praise on Virgil van Dijk for his performances this season. He believes that the Dutchman played an extremely crucial role in his side's title charge this campaign.

Liverpool contested against Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race for the majority of this season. However, a series of dropped points that began with their 2-2 draw against Manchester United in April saw Jurgen Klopp's side gradually fade out of contention.

Van Dijk has been a stalwart defender for the Reds this season and seems to have returned to his best form. The 32-year-old has played 35 of Liverpool's Premier League fixtures to completion this term, registering 47 appearances in all competitions.

While discussing his Premier League Team of the Season on talkSPORT, Murphy picked Arsenal star William Saliba and Van Dijk as his center-back pairing. The pundit said (via TBR Football):

“The two centre-halves, I thought the only one who came to mind who I think deserves a mention but didn’t get in was [Micky] Van de Ven, another one at Tottenham, first season has been good. But I’ve gone for [Virgil] Van Dijk and [William] Saliba, pretty easy to choose those two, been a cut above the others."

He added:

“[Van Dijk has] been outstanding, absolutely outstanding, big reason why Liverpool have been able to even mount a charge [for the title], get to the point in the season where they were still in it, he’s been outstanding.”

Liverpool will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the Premier League (Sunday, 19 May) at Anfield.

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic snubs Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk while picking best PL defenders

Manchester United icon Nemanja Vidic has left Van Dijk out when asked to name the best defenders in the league at the moment. Instead, the Serbian chose the likes of Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven and the Arsenal duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Van de Ven has been in excellent form for Tottenham this season, having joined last summer for £43 million. The Dutch defender, who's made 26 league appearances this term, has been hailed for his pace and strength.

Meanwhile, Saliba and Magalhaes have formed a formidable pairing at the back, helping Arsenal maintain 18 clean sheets in the league this term.

In an interview with The Times, Vidic left no room for Liverpool's Van Dijk while naming his best defenders in the league. He said:

“I like talking about the young ones. Micky van de Ven. He’s fast, strong and good in the air, and has capabilities to really improve. The two from Arsenal [William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães are doing well. Watching them, I feel they like defending and want the clean sheet. I like the mentality they show."

“And they are a partnership. That is important. Arsenal, this season, have not been conceding many goals and the situation when they went to City and didn’t concede — that was a statement of Arsenal as a team. That they want to win the trophy.”

Tottenham will make the trip to Sheffield United on the final day of the season (Sunday, May 19) while Arsenal will face Everton at the Emirates Stadium.