"He’s been outstanding"- Joe Cole says Chelsea star is the ‘pick of the bunch’ for Thomas Tuchel right now

Former midfield star Joe Cole believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been one of Chelsea's key performers this season.

Cole stated that Loftus-Cheek has been the pick of the bunch at Chelsea. He believes the midfielder has rediscovered his form after a disappointing loan spell at Fulham.

Speaking to Amazon Prime (via the Metro), Cole said:

"He’s been outstanding. A lot of people raised eyebrows when he stayed there because it didn’t quite work for Ruben when he was at Fulham last year. He looked disinterested and looked like he was carrying injury but he’s been outstanding. He’s actually been the pick of the bunch for Chelsea. He looks fit, strong, lean."

The 40-year-old player-turned-pundit believes Loftus-Cheek has grabbed his opportunity at Stamford Bridge and is one of Chelsea's best players this season. He added:

"That’s the demands he [Tuchel] sets. He’s gone clean slate and [said] this is what’s expected, this is the level. You’re either on the train with us or you jump off and Ruben has jumped on the train and he’s driving the train at the moment."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford on Wednesday. Goals from Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech guided the Blues to yet another win in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has now played the full 90 minutes in back-to-back games after completing the feat against Manchester United as well. He has recorded two assists in the Premier League this season.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered more fouls (5) and made more ball recoveries (11) than any other Chelsea player against Watford.



Grew into the game. 🔋 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered more fouls (5) and made more ball recoveries (11) than any other Chelsea player against Watford. Grew into the game. 🔋 https://t.co/f7Yo09e2Tc

Chelsea continue to lead a tight Premier League title race

Chelsea's win over Watford means they continue to lead the Premier League title race ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool secured three points in midweek. The Reds thrashed their city-rivals Everton 4-1, while Manchester City secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

As things stand, Chelsea are still one point ahead of Manchester City and two points clear of Liverpool. The Blues recently dropped two points when they were held to a draw by Michael Carrick's Manchester United.

Chelsea face yet another tricky away game in the Premier League this weekend. The Blues will travel to East London to take on an in-form West Ham United side who, as things stand, are still in the top four.

Chelsea are scheduled to take on both Liverpool and Manchester City consecutively in the month of January.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh