“He’s had to be patient but he’s been working hard in training” – Graham Potter lavishes praise on Chelsea star who ‘works hard for the team’ after win against Wolves

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has praised Armando Broja after the Albanian netted in the Blues' 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 8.

Broja stepped off the substitutes' bench in the 72nd minute and then scored his first goal in Chelsea colors in the 89th minute to wrap up a comfortable victory.

The Albanian striker received the ball on the edge of the box before unleashing a powerful effort past Jose Sa.

Broja has had to wait for his opportunity at Stamford Bridge, he has made nine appearances in all competitions, but all of those have come from the bench.

Chelsea supporters will be hoping his goal against Wolves is the first of many and Potter lauded the forward following his exploits, telling BBC Sport:

“Nice at the end for Armando to score. I’ve been here three or four weeks so taking no credit, great finish nice pass too and whenever he comes on he works hard for the team. He’s had to be patient but he’s been working hard in training and it’s nice for him to score."

Broja has risen up the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge and is now part of the senior squad.

He has spent two spells on loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem and Premier League outfit Southampton.

Broja bides his time at Chelsea

Broja thrilled to have scored his first Blues goal

Broja has grabbed his first goal for Chelsea and the Albanian was elated following the victory over Wolves.

He discussed his goal in detail before touching on working himself into Potter's side.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Broja said:

"It's always a wait when they check for a possible offside. I was keeping my fingers crossed but I thought I had timed my run well."

Broja continued,

"Thanks to the fans for the support. It’s unreal, I’ve been waiting for my first goal. It's a surreal moment. I can't put it into words. Onto Tuesday now. It was a good performance."

He added:

"Everyone knows at one of the biggest clubs in the world there will be competition. It helps us all develop as players. We have a big squad, everyone is needed at all times."

Chelsea are now fourth in the league and have won five, lost two and drawn one of their opening eight fixtures.

They next face AC Milan on October 11 at the San Siro on Champions League gameday 4 of Group E.

Potter's men then head to Villa Park to take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on October 16.

The Stamford Bridge faithful will be hoping they can keep the winning momentum going as they have won three and drawn one in four games under Potter.

