"He’s perfect" - Manchester City star told to snub Barcelona and pen new contract at the club

Former England international Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva will remain at the Etihad amidst Barcelona's interest.

City manager Pep Guardiola recently agreed to a new deal that would keep him with the Cityzens for the foreseeable future. Silva is expected to follow suit.

The Portuguese midfielder's current contract expires in 2025. With Barcelona interested in his services, there have been rumors that a move is on the card.

However, Agbonlahor has tipped Silva to renew his deal with Manchester City (via Football Insider):

“I think with Pep committing his future, he likes Bernardo Silva and plays him most games, it makes sense for Bernardo Silva to commit as well. He’s perfect for that team and it would be an outstanding deal to get him signed onto a new deal.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



“He’s irreplaceable with many things for us. He's so important Bernardo, can play in three, four or five positions”. Pep Guardiola confirms Bernardo will not join Barcelona: “Bernardo Silva will stay at Manchester City - I’ve been clear”.“He’s irreplaceable with many things for us. He's so important Bernardo, can play in three, four or five positions”. Pep Guardiola confirms Bernardo will not join Barcelona: “Bernardo Silva will stay at Manchester City - I’ve been clear”. 🚨🔵 #MCFC“He’s irreplaceable with many things for us. He's so important Bernardo, can play in three, four or five positions”. https://t.co/jgS3JxPopb

There are already swirling reports that City have offered a deal extension to Silva, but the midfielder is yet to accept it. While his previous deal included a £150,000 per week wage, it is expected that the Portugal international will receive a raise in the extension.

Bernardo Silva's father reveals why Manchester City star did not leave for Barcelona

Last summer, there were widespread claims that Silva would leave the Etihad for Camp Nou. According to Marca, the Blaugrana were struggling to register new players, which saw them hold off on making the signing happen.

They eventually submitted an offer, but according to Silva's father, it was already too late. Speaking to Stats Perform, Paulo Silva said:

"There were many conversations, but a concrete offer wasn't made in time. When it finally came, it was no longer the right time for all parties involved. Things have to happen rationally and it wasn't an ideal scenario for Bernardo. He is a mature player, he is 28 years old. Things have to be done rationally, not emotionally."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Image: Bernardo Silva when he was a child with a Barcelona shirt. Image: Bernardo Silva when he was a child with a Barcelona shirt. https://t.co/NRn7mapJxu

Following Gerard Pique's retirement from football, Barcelona believe they can afford the finances required to make a move for Silva in January.

According to SPORT, the midfielder is interested in leaving Manchester City for a spell in Spain, but it is unlikely to happen in mid-season.

