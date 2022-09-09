"He's performing very well" - Xavi names Barcelona star who can be an 'important wildcard' this season 

FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has lauded Sergi Roberto during his latest press conference. Xavi was speaking ahead of the Catalan giants' match away to Cadiz CF in La Liga on Saturday (September 10).

Barcelona will come into their game against Cadiz on the back of a convincing 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League. New signing Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick on that occasion.

Roberto started the game against Viktoria Plzen as the right-back and captain. However, he was substituted at half-time and replaced by another club veteran in Gerard Pique.

Xavi has now spoken highly of Roberto. The Spanish tactician believes the player's versatility could play a huge role for the club going further into the season. He also mentioned that Roberto has a little niggle at the current moment, which may have been the reason for his early substitution against Plzen.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's trip to Cadiz, the Barcelona boss was quoted as saying the following (via Mundo Deportivo):

"He is performing very well, I am very happy, a very important wildcard for the team, he can play in any position, without complaining. He has a little discomfort... Maybe he doesn't travel to Cádiz, but for the Champions League."

Roberto is one of the longest-serving players in the current Barcelona squad. His ability to play in multiple positions has made him an important squad player this season despite the Catalan giants signing a host of new players this summer.

It is worth mentioning that Roberto signed a new one-year contract with his boyhood club earlier in the summer.

In the current season, the Spaniard has made five appearances for the Blaugrana across all competitions. Roberto has largely been deployed as a right-back but has played in central midfield once as well. He also found the back of the net during Barcelona's 4-0 thrashing of Real Valladolid.

Barcelona have made a great start to the 2022-23 season

Xavi's side have made a great start to the 2022-23 season. The Catalan giants are currently second in the standings, having picked up 10 points from their opening four La Liga matches. They have won three times and drawn once so far this season.

They are currently behind arch-rivals Real Madrid in the league standings, trailing Los Blancos by two points. The defending La Liga champions have won all four of their games so far this season.

The Blaugrana also opened their Champions League account in stunning fashion, beating Viktoria Plizen 5-1 at the Spotify Camp Nou.

