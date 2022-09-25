"He's a player who can turn games around" - Manchester United defender Raphael Varane heaps praise on 'dangerous' PSG attacker 

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France superstar Kylian Mbappe, lauding his pace and acceleration in the final third.

Mbappe, 23, has been in a rich vein of form this season. Operating as the main striker in new PSG manager Christophe Galtier's 3-4-2-1 system, he has netted ten times in nine games across competitions.

A talisman for both club and country, Mbappe continued his strong club form while on international duty with France. He scored the opener in his team's 2-0 win over Austria at the Stade de France in a UEFA Nations League Group A game on Thursday (September 22).

Speaking to Telefoot, Varane said that Mbappe is a player who can single-handedly impact games. He said:

"He's a player who can turn games around. He's always dangerous for the opponent with his acceleration. We're, of course, very happy to have a player of his talent in our team."

Mbappe became France's tenth most prolific scorer with his 28th strike last week. He boasts a brilliant 0.48 goals-per-game ratio, having made 58 appearances.

Meanwhile, Varane has opened the new season on a positive note. He has helped Manchester United register three clean sheets in six games to help them move to fifth place in the Premier League standings. The 29-year-old wore the captain's armband in France's win on Thursday.

Both Mbappe and Varane will next feature for Les Bleus in the UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark on Sunday (September 25).

French Team ⭐⭐ @FrenchTeam Les Bleus carried out a final training session in France yesterday. Next session this afternoon in Denmark! #FiersdetreBleus Les Bleus carried out a final training session in France yesterday. Next session this afternoon in Denmark! #FiersdetreBleus https://t.co/YMQNeSg6xB

After the conclusion of the ongoing international break, France will next be in action at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they will look to defend their title. Ranked fourth in the world, Mbappe, Varane and Co. have been drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. The tournament kicks off on November 21, with the final on December 18.

