“He’s some player” – Chelsea fans hail first-team star as 'GOAT' after stunning display against Leicester City

Chelsea fans heaped praise on star defender Thiago Silva after yet another defensive masterclass in a Blues shirt.
Chelsea secured a routine 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League, thanks to goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic. Yet again the foundations of the win were set by their defenders. The Blues have only conceded four goals in the league so far.
The Chelsea defenders allowed Leicester City just four shots in the entire 90 minutes. The Blues completely dominated the game, and secured a deserved win to pile on the misery on Leicester City and their manager Brendan Rodgers.
Chelsea fans were ecstatic about the performance of 37-year-old Thiago Silva. Many fans claim the former PSG defender is one of the best in the Premier League at the moment. Here are some of the best tweets from raving Chelsea fans:
Thiago Silva joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer. Many questioned Silva's move to a physically challenging league like the Premier League at his age.
However, the Brazilian defender has adapted well to the English top flight. So far Thiago Silva has made 47 appearances for Chelsea, and was part of their Champions League-winning squad.
The victory means Thomas Tuchel's side extended their advantage at the top of the standings. As things stand, Chelsea are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. The Blues have made sure they cannot be caught by West Ham United and Manchester City this week.
Thiago Silva yet to sign a contract extension with Chelsea
Despite being one of the most consistent players this season, Thiago Silva is yet to pen a contract extension with Chelsea. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues could soon start contract negotiations with the 37-year-old.
According to the aforementioned source, Thomas Tuchel is happy to have Thiago Silva around, and Silva also wants to stay for one more year.
It is worth noting that all of Chelsea's centre-backs are running out of contract next summer. Besides Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are also yet to sign a contract extension with The Blues.
Thomas Tuchel has said that Andreas Christensen is close to signing a new deal with Chelsea. The 48-year-old manager said:
“I want the same thing; the club wants the same thing, and the player wants the same thing. So I expect some good news.”