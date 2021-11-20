×
Create
Notifications

“He’s some player” – Chelsea fans hail first-team star as 'GOAT' after stunning display against Leicester City

Chelsea fans heaped praise on star defender.
Chelsea fans heaped praise on star defender.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 20, 2021 10:37 PM IST
News

Chelsea fans heaped praise on star defender Thiago Silva after yet another defensive masterclass in a Blues shirt.

Chelsea secured a routine 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League, thanks to goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic. Yet again the foundations of the win were set by their defenders. The Blues have only conceded four goals in the league so far.

The Chelsea defenders allowed Leicester City just four shots in the entire 90 minutes. The Blues completely dominated the game, and secured a deserved win to pile on the misery on Leicester City and their manager Brendan Rodgers.

Chelsea fans were ecstatic about the performance of 37-year-old Thiago Silva. Many fans claim the former PSG defender is one of the best in the Premier League at the moment. Here are some of the best tweets from raving Chelsea fans:

Great job blues ➕3️⃣ @ChelseaFC 🔵🔵 https://t.co/wSEczPkYu9
Three goalscorers, three assisters yet Thiago Silva was the deserved MOTM. he’s some player.
Thiago Silva’s game by numbers vs. Leicester: 100% duels won 97% pass accuracy 101 touches (most) 94 passes attempted (most) 91 passes completed (most)8 ball recoveries 3 clearances 1 tackle 0 fouls committed 0x dribbled past A rock at the back. 🪨 https://t.co/BLjLforw8c
@ChelseaFC The goat 🐐🐐
@ChelseaFC What a legend. Still defines world class.
@ChelseaFC The man was way too good for a small club like psg
@ConnCFC @tsilva3 Like a fine wine older he gets the better he is
@ConnCFC @tsilva3 Definitely 👏🏻 No one come close 💛💛
Thiago Silva named man of the match. 37 years of age. https://t.co/QFiTPira6G
@ConnCFC @tsilva3 Best defender on the planet
@ConnCFC @tsilva3 37 years of age not a problem his brain is 3 steps ahead off everyone world class 🔥🔥🔥
@ConnCFC @tsilva3 #oohthiagosilva Man plays like he's 25
@ConnCFC @tsilva3 Like wine, he is getting finer with age.
@ConnCFC @tsilva3 Rolls Royce footballer.
@LDNFootbalI We are lucky to have him
@LDNFootbalI His positioning and awareness is so soo good..
@LDNFootbalI Sometimes I really said to myself that “is he really at 37 "
@LDNFootbalI @dat_taadiboy Man makes defending look easy
@LDNFootbalI Loved that bicycle kick clearance
@LDNFootbalI @DebbyChelsea10 This guy is just too good
@LDNFootbalI He is full of class.
@CFCPys @iChelsHQ Bro is this guy really 37? 😳
@CFCPys @iChelsHQ If T. Silva is 27 he will cost nothing less than 100m
@CFCPys @iChelsHQ Such a class guy to have in the team. Legend
@CFCPys @FrankKhalidUK @iChelsHQ Age is just a #number

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer. Many questioned Silva's move to a physically challenging league like the Premier League at his age.

However, the Brazilian defender has adapted well to the English top flight. So far Thiago Silva has made 47 appearances for Chelsea, and was part of their Champions League-winning squad.

The victory means Thomas Tuchel's side extended their advantage at the top of the standings. As things stand, Chelsea are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. The Blues have made sure they cannot be caught by West Ham United and Manchester City this week.

Thiago Silva yet to sign a contract extension with Chelsea

Despite being one of the most consistent players this season, Thiago Silva is yet to pen a contract extension with Chelsea. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues could soon start contract negotiations with the 37-year-old.

Thiago Silva’s contract extension will be discussed soon with Chelsea board. Tuchel and club super happy with Thiago and he wants to stay in Europe for one more season. 🔵🇧🇷 #CFCThiago’s performing at top level for Chelsea, again and again. He’s amazing. And yes, he’s 37. https://t.co/oaYb96FpPN

According to the aforementioned source, Thomas Tuchel is happy to have Thiago Silva around, and Silva also wants to stay for one more year.

It is worth noting that all of Chelsea's centre-backs are running out of contract next summer. Besides Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are also yet to sign a contract extension with The Blues.

Thomas Tuchel has said that Andreas Christensen is close to signing a new deal with Chelsea. The 48-year-old manager said:

ALSO READArticle Continues below

“I want the same thing; the club wants the same thing, and the player wants the same thing. So I expect some good news.”

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी