“He’s a player with guts” - Louis Saha says 22-year-old Manchester United star has ‘same dedication’ as Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has hailed Amad Diallo for his dedication to the game comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo. The former France international has backed the Ivory Coast forward to reach the very top and become a true superstar.

Amad Diallo has been a shining light for Manchester United in an otherwise forgettable season. The Red Devils are 13th in the Premier League table with Ruben Amorim failing to steady the ship after taking over at the club in November.

Diallo joined the Red Devils in a deal worth up to a reported £37.2 million from Atalanta in 2021. However, he struggled for opportunities under Amorim's predecessor Erik ten Hag, and had loan spells with Sunderland and Rangers.

The 22-year-old has turned his Manchester United career around following Amorim's appointment becoming a key player under the Portuguese. Amorim has used him in multiple positions and the forward has contributed with six goals and five assists in 19 games under the manager.

Louis Saha has hailed Diallo for his commitment and humility and also compared him to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. The Frenchman has insisted that he will have a big part to play for the Red Devils in the years to come. Saha told spaceportsweden.com, as quoted by Goal:

“Amad can go very far. He has the capacity to develop into one of the games superstars. I love his humility and at the same time, I love his determination. He’s a player with guts. He’s got the guts to grab the opportunity that he has been given.

"He’s got the skills and he’s also got good body strength. He reminds me a little bit of Raheem Sterling when he first broke through. People thought they would be able to knock him off the ball because of his size, but they couldn’t."

“What Amad’s done in terms of energy, in terms of his impact, it's unbelievable. I remember back in the day, I saw Cristiano, I saw Wayne Rooney, I saw Giggsy train. He’s got the same dedication. He’s got the same desire. He’s got the same level of dedication," Saha added.

Saha, who scored 42 times in 124 appearances for Manchester United, added:

“You can see that Amad is obsessed about his football, you can see that he wants to entertain the fans, and he's got a real connection with the United fans. Ruben Amorim can play him in any position, and he knows that he will get a performance out of him."

“Amorim should give him the keys to this United team. They should build around this guy because he’s that good. I really like what he's doing. The enthusiasm that he's got, it's brilliant. I watch football to see guys like Amad play," the two-time Premier League winner concluded.

Diallo recently signed a new deal to extend his stay at Manchester United until the summer of 2030.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim issues message for Marcus Rashford following his loan move to Aston Villa

Ruben Amorim has suggested that Manchester United have loaned Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa to help him rediscover his form. The England international joined the Villans on a six-month loan spell on Sunday, February 2, with the option of making the move permanent for £40 million.

Following the Red Devils' 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Amorim insisted that it is not humiliating to loan a player out to a team higher up the table. He said, as quoted by Tribal Football:

"It's not embarrassing. When you loan a player, and I don't know, I think it's not official, when you loan a player, you expect him to play and to improve, so it's nothing humiliating there. I understand the question but I'm just focused on my players, that's all. So when the window closes, I will be really focused on just our team and to improve our team."

Rashford went out of favor at Manchester United following Ruben Amorim's arrival and was linked with several clubs in January. He made only six appearances under the Portuguese manager scoring thrice.

