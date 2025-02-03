"It's nothing humiliating there" – Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim sends message to Marcus Rashford as he completes loan move to Aston Villa

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has suggested that Marcus Rashford's recent temporary transfer to Aston Villa is expected to help the Englishman regain his form.

Earlier this Sunday (February 2), Rashford secured a six-month loan move to Aston Villa after he was frozen out of the Red Devils' ranks for over six weeks. The Villans will cover at least 75% of the player's £365,000-a-week wage and have an option to purchase for £40 million in the summer.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After Manchester United's latest 2-0 league loss against Crystal Palace, Amorim was asked if sending Rashford on loan to a club higher up in the table is embarrassing. He responded (h/t Tribal Football):

"It's not embarrassing. When you loan a player, and I don't know, I think it's not official, when you loan a player, you expect him to play and to improve, so it's nothing humiliating there. I understand the question but I'm just focused on my players, that's all. So when the window closes, I will be really focused on just our team and to improve our team."

Asked if Rashford's exit will influence winter business, Amorim replied:

"We will see, there is one more day, let's wait until the window is closed."

Opining on Manchester United's lack of goals this season, Amorim said:

"Yeah, we have to improve as a team to score goals, and we are trying the best to improve the team. This market is really hard on the clubs, to make some deals here, it's hard. Then you have this urgency, sometimes when you are in this moment, you make some mistakes, we are trying everything. We want so bad to improve."

Rashford, 27, has started 19 of his 24 club appearances across all competitions this term. The Red Devils academy graduate has found the back of the net seven times and provided three assists this campaign.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United unlikely to sign 19-year-old

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are unlikely to snap up Mathys Tel in the ongoing winter transfer window despite the forward's desire to move to the Red Devils. Bayern Munich have already rejected a loan offer from Ruben Amorim's outfit, who are on the hunt for a new attacker.

Bayern, who had agreed to sell Tel to Tottenham Hotspur for £50 million last month, are keen to part ways with their player on a permanent deal. They could also let go of the Frenchman, who has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, on a short-term loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Tel, 19, has registered 16 goals and seven assists in 83 overall outings for the Bavarians since leaving Stade Rennais in a £24 million deal in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback